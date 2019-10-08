Forestry Hockey League: Early favourite Bear wins its first game of season

Serenity wins its second in a row as Quesnel's Forestry Hockey League gets underway

A first glance at the Forestry Hockey League rosters would lead you to believe that Bear was going to be the team to beat this season, so it must be a relief for the star-studded line-up to finally win a game.

Their 5-2 domination of a lacklustre Fraser River side was thanks to a trio of tallies from Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah, who just seems to be getting better with age.

Scoring at least a goal and an assist for the candy stripers were Chris “Crown” Royle and “Gentle” Joe Mamic. Dan “The Thrill” Hills earned his first apple after what seems like 20 goals without one.

The lone member of the Chevy Crew to claim a goal was Jason “Junior” Johnson, who one-timed a howitzer from deep in the slot for his first point of the season.

The other contest seemed like poetry in motion, as Serenity won their second in a row in a touching 6-4 victory over Blue Collar.

Grabbing all the headlines for the right reasons was Darby Madill “Pickle,” who scored a tantalizing hat trick and added an assist to become the first Madill to top the FHL scoring lead since his father did so on Nov. 3, 1999, when “Pickle” was still in diapers.

Potting a pair for Serenity was Adam “Chappy” Chapman, who made it look easy, as Ty “One on” Mueller scored his first-ever FHL marker.

Replying for a game BCS side was Shelby “Cobra” Ballantyne with her third of the season. Cam “Shaft” Graham and Fouad “Dr. Dread” Obied also tinkled the twine, and Kyle “Matt” Leblanc shoveled in his first of many FHL beauties.

Steve ‘The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

