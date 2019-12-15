Forestry Hockey League: Blue Collar moves into first-place tie

The battle for first place between Bear and BCS saw Blue Collar erase an early deficit as they were full value in a 4-2 win. The opening marker came from the stick of Chris “Crown” Royle, who converted a pretty three-way passing play for his eighth goal of the season.

BCS drew even on a right-footed strike from Shelby “Cobra” Ballantyne that ricocheted in off a Bear defender. A Cam “Shaft” Graham wobbler from the point and a behind-the-net bouncer from Dave “Kim” Carnes extended the BCS lead to two, as Bear relied on their fleet-footed rear guards for most of their scoring chances.

When Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah scored to draw Bear to within one, it looked like BCS might be forced to another shootout, but new recruit Lee “Nitro” Naeth allayed those fears with a gorgeous tip-in tally to complete the scoring.

The other contest between Fraser River and Serenity brought back memories of Game 4 of the 1985 Conference Finals, which the Blackhawks won 8-6 over the Oilers.

The 9-7 Fraser River victory over Serenity also had plenty of playoff-like shenanigans, as several brouhahas exploded after crease-crashing exploits. Leading his team to a much-needed victory was Glen “Boom Boom” Boudreau, who scored his first FHL hat trick since February 11, 2015, as Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave also turned the trick in his four-point morning.

Pocketing a pair was Jason “Junior” Johnson, and Justin “Time” Rasmussen did the Captain thing, as he notched the winner after Serenity had clawed back from a 7-3 halftime deficit. Serenity’s dynamic duo, who are taking a page out of this season’s Oilers, had monster games for the Builders, as Darby “McDavid” Madill and Levon “Draisaitl” Johnson both had six-point mornings despite being harassed for most of the game.

Proving that you don’t need to be fleet of foot to make a contribution was Serenity’s “RCA” Victor Hegan, who benefited from being on the big line with a goal and an assist of his own.

With only four points separating naughty from nice, the FHL Insider predicts two hard-fought games next week to wrap up 2019 before the Christmas break.

