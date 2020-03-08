Forestry Hockey League: BCS wins fifth strait to stay in top spot

BCS won its fifth game in a row, beating Bear 3-1, while Serenity extended Fraser River’s losing streak to five with a 3-2 victory in last week’s FHL action. (Observer file photo)

BCS just keeps on rolling, as their 3-1 win over Bear gives them a fist full of victories in a row and a very impressive 6-1-1 record since the new year.

The secret to their success the past two contests has been the play of Zach “Attack” Leslie in the Blue Collar net, as he went an incredible 138 minutes of run-time hockey without surrendering a goal. The impressive display of net minding has whittled Zach “Attack”‘s goals against average to a league-best 3.41, which is almost a goal better than Bear’s second-best total of 4.32.

Providing the offensive punch in the low-scoring affair was a trio of talented skaters, as Cam “Shaft” Graham opened up the scoring on a pretty passing play before “Gentleman” Josh Hunik slid one five hole and Kyle “Pepe” Leblanc deposited a short-side laser into the top shelf.

All three goal scorers also collected an assist, with Kohl Bowen “Island Brewing” making a foamy FHL debut with a pair of apples. The only highlights for the Bear Boys was a late goal by Ian “Cage” Hannah, who spoiled the shutout bid before Colin “Clutch” Keis threw one in, which was quickly waived off by the observant referee.

Meanwhile, in the almost-banner-less West Fraser Barn, Serenity decided to play a tight checking brand of hockey, which paid off in a 3-2 win over a nose-diving Chevy Crew.

Lighting the lamp twice and pushing his goal total to a mere eight short of 50 was Darby “Dangle” Madill, as Josh “Jack” Daniels continued his torrid pace with a goal and an assist, and Derek “Kamikaze” Kitamura snapped out of a 10-game pointless skid with a pair of helpers.

Replying for Fraser River, who have only won twice since Christmas, was Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave, who potted a pair to give him a blackjack-equalling total in the goal department.

