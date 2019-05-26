FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 22
SPONSOR: Olive Us, Swan Lake Nurseryland
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Tara Brown 39
1st low net: Julie Pisch 34.5
2nd low net: Joann Little 38
3rd low net: Michele Brandle 39.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Cora Prevost 50
1st low net: Susie Harris 37 (Retro)
2nd low net: Gilian Kilgour 37 (Retro)
3rd low net: Ellie Nelson 39 (Retro)
C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)
1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 58
1st low net: Susan Pliszka 42.5 (Retro)
2nd low net: Joy Lippert 42.5 (Retro)
3rd low net: Claire Wilkins 43.5
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Florence Schwan, Marg Klassen, Pat Silversides
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Kathy Jones
Hole No. 7: Lynn Kermode
LEAST PUTTS: Pisch 15
LONGEST DRIVES: Brown, Harris, Marilyn Greig, Dolores Maddocks
SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT MAY 21
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Ron Nolan 72
1st now net 18: Dave Gray 68
2nd low gross 18: Paul Holtom 73
2nd low net 18: Wes Behan 70
1st low net front 9: Brian Knourek 33
1st low net back 9: Don Helm 33
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Bob Davidson 75
1st now net 18: Dave Bissell 67
2nd low gross 18: Johnny Lysholm 77
2nd low net 18: Doug Kuhn 68
1st low net front 9: Charlie Briskham 37 (R)
1st low net back 9: Pat Lewis 32 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Jeff Smith 80
1st now net 18: Larry Doyle 65
2nd low gross 18: Tom Gordon 81
2nd low net 18: Gord Holm 71 (R)
3rd low gross 18: Greg Munroe 86
3rd low net 18: Dave Hoyte 72
1st low net front 9: Trevor Patrick 33
1st low net back 9: Doug Jackson 34 (R)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 82
1st low net 18: Dan Bloomfield 65
2nd low gross 18: Hagen Klose 87
2nd low net 18: Louie Siewertsen 70
3rd low gross 18: Danny Morris 88
3rd low net: Wally O’Krainec 71
1st low net 9 holes: Clay Anderson 35 (R)
1st low net back 9: Harry Bawker 32 (R)
VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 22
INDIVIDUAL PICK YOUR TEE BOX
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low net: Laurie Shykora -3.1
2nd low net: Darrin Hatt -2.7
3rd low net: John Martin 0.8
4th low net: Greg Betts 1.0
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low net: Dave Orr -3.7
2nd low net: Mike Sheldon -0.7
3rd low net: Peter Smith 0.0
4th low net: Bob Schultz 0.5
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low net: Bob McCallum -2.3
2nd low net: John Kuly -0.8
3rd low net: TJ Colovos 0.0
4th low net: Keith Christian 0.4
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low net: Hank Durand 1.6
2nd low net: Chris Mobbs 2.1
3rd low net: Doug Dickie 2.7
4th low net: Dave Simpson 3.1
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 21
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 41
2nd low gross: Donna Schultz 44
1st low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 32
2nd low net: Lisa Krushen 35 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 45
2nd low gross: Cathy Evans 49 (R)
1st low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 35
2nd low net: Edie Pielak 37 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Karen Winsor-Geatros 49
2nd low gross: Wendy Warner 50
1st low net: Linda Edwards 31
2nd low net: Sol Lagera 33
LONG PUTT (#2): Schultz
KP #3: Winsor-Geatros
KP #5: Evans
LEAST PUTTS: Sherry Berube 13
Birdies: Vat (#8)
Deuces: Germaniuk (#5)
Chip-Ins: none
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 21
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 42
Low net: Marianne Desjardins 35.5
Long drive: Mary Larcombe
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Cora Prevost 43
Low net: Sandy Melvin 33
Long drive: Melvin
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Val Dacyk 53
Low net: Linda Rands 38
Long drive: Jean Karcz
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Ellie Smith 60
Low net: Joan Griffin 40
Long drive: Phyllis Ramsey
FLIGHT FOR FUN
Winner: Michele Niles
Long drive: Alena Strzelecki
KPs: Prevost, Priscilla Payne, Angela Bushey
Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: B Birdie: Prevost
Hidden Hole: three winners
Least Putts: Betty Therrien 14
Longest Putt: Heather Mason
Party In the Sand: Alma Marshall
Closest to Hoop: Marg Holmes
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT MAY 23
SPONSOR: THE BROWN DERBY CAFE
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 38
Low net: Kyle Runzer 34
Long drive: Matt Brown
KP: Brown
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Lune Wong 408
Low net: Barry Hennessy 33.5
Long drive: Roland Bouchard
KP: Adrien Lemaire
FLIGHT 19 PLUS
Low gross: Kieth Sather 35
Low net: Les larcombe 33
Long drive: Vaughn Sheppard
KP: Mike Melchart
ALL PLAYERS
Long putt: Larcombe
KP #7: Runzer
Deuces: Wong, Runzer ($107 each)
Skins: Jim Maundrell ($112)