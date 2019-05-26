FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Patrick Warner hits one out of the sand during the Men's Golf Championships Saturday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, MAY 22

SPONSOR: Olive Us, Swan Lake Nurseryland

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Tara Brown 39

1st low net: Julie Pisch 34.5

2nd low net: Joann Little 38

3rd low net: Michele Brandle 39.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Cora Prevost 50

1st low net: Susie Harris 37 (Retro)

2nd low net: Gilian Kilgour 37 (Retro)

3rd low net: Ellie Nelson 39 (Retro)

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Bonnie Davidson 58

1st low net: Susan Pliszka 42.5 (Retro)

2nd low net: Joy Lippert 42.5 (Retro)

3rd low net: Claire Wilkins 43.5

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Florence Schwan, Marg Klassen, Pat Silversides

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Kathy Jones

Hole No. 7: Lynn Kermode

LEAST PUTTS: Pisch 15

LONGEST DRIVES: Brown, Harris, Marilyn Greig, Dolores Maddocks

SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT MAY 21

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Ron Nolan 72

1st now net 18: Dave Gray 68

2nd low gross 18: Paul Holtom 73

2nd low net 18: Wes Behan 70

1st low net front 9: Brian Knourek 33

1st low net back 9: Don Helm 33

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Bob Davidson 75

1st now net 18: Dave Bissell 67

2nd low gross 18: Johnny Lysholm 77

2nd low net 18: Doug Kuhn 68

1st low net front 9: Charlie Briskham 37 (R)

1st low net back 9: Pat Lewis 32 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Jeff Smith 80

1st now net 18: Larry Doyle 65

2nd low gross 18: Tom Gordon 81

2nd low net 18: Gord Holm 71 (R)

3rd low gross 18: Greg Munroe 86

3rd low net 18: Dave Hoyte 72

1st low net front 9: Trevor Patrick 33

1st low net back 9: Doug Jackson 34 (R)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18: Randy Glatiotis 82

1st low net 18: Dan Bloomfield 65

2nd low gross 18: Hagen Klose 87

2nd low net 18: Louie Siewertsen 70

3rd low gross 18: Danny Morris 88

3rd low net: Wally O’Krainec 71

1st low net 9 holes: Clay Anderson 35 (R)

1st low net back 9: Harry Bawker 32 (R)

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S DAY, MAY 22

INDIVIDUAL PICK YOUR TEE BOX

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low net: Laurie Shykora -3.1

2nd low net: Darrin Hatt -2.7

3rd low net: John Martin 0.8

4th low net: Greg Betts 1.0

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low net: Dave Orr -3.7

2nd low net: Mike Sheldon -0.7

3rd low net: Peter Smith 0.0

4th low net: Bob Schultz 0.5

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low net: Bob McCallum -2.3

2nd low net: John Kuly -0.8

3rd low net: TJ Colovos 0.0

4th low net: Keith Christian 0.4

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low net: Hank Durand 1.6

2nd low net: Chris Mobbs 2.1

3rd low net: Doug Dickie 2.7

4th low net: Dave Simpson 3.1

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) MAY 21

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 41

2nd low gross: Donna Schultz 44

1st low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 32

2nd low net: Lisa Krushen 35 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Theresa Hirschbold 45

2nd low gross: Cathy Evans 49 (R)

1st low net: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 35

2nd low net: Edie Pielak 37 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Karen Winsor-Geatros 49

2nd low gross: Wendy Warner 50

1st low net: Linda Edwards 31

2nd low net: Sol Lagera 33

LONG PUTT (#2): Schultz

KP #3: Winsor-Geatros

KP #5: Evans

LEAST PUTTS: Sherry Berube 13

Birdies: Vat (#8)

Deuces: Germaniuk (#5)

Chip-Ins: none

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB MAY 21

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 42

Low net: Marianne Desjardins 35.5

Long drive: Mary Larcombe

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Cora Prevost 43

Low net: Sandy Melvin 33

Long drive: Melvin

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Val Dacyk 53

Low net: Linda Rands 38

Long drive: Jean Karcz

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ellie Smith 60

Low net: Joan Griffin 40

Long drive: Phyllis Ramsey

FLIGHT FOR FUN

Winner: Michele Niles

Long drive: Alena Strzelecki

KPs: Prevost, Priscilla Payne, Angela Bushey

Deuce, Par Pot, Birdie Pot winners: B Birdie: Prevost

Hidden Hole: three winners

Least Putts: Betty Therrien 14

Longest Putt: Heather Mason

Party In the Sand: Alma Marshall

Closest to Hoop: Marg Holmes

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT MAY 23

SPONSOR: THE BROWN DERBY CAFE

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Wayne Wicklund 38

Low net: Kyle Runzer 34

Long drive: Matt Brown

KP: Brown

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 408

Low net: Barry Hennessy 33.5

Long drive: Roland Bouchard

KP: Adrien Lemaire

FLIGHT 19 PLUS

Low gross: Kieth Sather 35

Low net: Les larcombe 33

Long drive: Vaughn Sheppard

KP: Mike Melchart

ALL PLAYERS

Long putt: Larcombe

KP #7: Runzer

Deuces: Wong, Runzer ($107 each)

Skins: Jim Maundrell ($112)

