FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB SENIOR MEN’S DAY
APRIL 16, TWO-MAN TEAMS, ONE BEST NET
FIRST
Ron Crumley/Rod Vance 58
Second
Don McKay/Ken Kurbis 61 (countback)
Third
Dennis MacPherson/Brian Stevens 61 (countback)
Fourth
Barry Muramatsu/Don McLeod 61 (countback)
Fifth
Kevin Chomn/Bob Forsyth 61 (countback)
Sixth
Gord Moug/Ted Moug 62
KP (0-17): Ron Reinhart
KP (18+): Paul Koltek
LONG PUTT (#18): Blaine Olsen
DEUCES: Paul Geier, Gerry Skura, Vance, Muramatsu, Chomin, Russell Crawford, McKay
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES
APRIL 16, (9 Holes)
FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 39
2nd low gross: Marla Tyalor 41
1st low net: Lynn Hadfield, 33
2nd low net: Anne Monteith 37
SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)
1st low gross: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 46
2nd low gross: Carley Kitagawa 47 (retro)
1st low net: Cloey Martin 34 (retro)
2nd low net: Penny Birmingham 34
THIRD FLIGHT (32+)
1st low gross: Deanna Moglove 53
2nd low gross: Dianne Talbot 54
1st low net: Karen Winsor Geatros 37
2nd low net: Candis Eikerman, 38
Long putt (No. 2): Vat
Least putts: Hadfield 13
KP: (No. 3): Sherry Berube; (No. 5): Taylor
BIRDIES: Lisa Krushen
CHIP-INS: Krushen (No. 9)
VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY
INDIVIDUAL, WHITE TEES
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Cody Edwards 80
1st low net: Thomas Yano 68
2nd low gross: Bob Webster 78
2nd low net: Reid Church 71
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Glenn Kitagawa 79
1st low net: Peter Smith 69
2nd low gross: Clark Inglish 80
2nd low net: Al Craig 69
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Chad Gilroy 86
1st low net: Doug Harrington 69
2nd low gross: Peter Murray 87
2nd low net: Gary Cooper 71
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dan Nadeau 83
1st low net: Chris Mobbs 67
2nd low gross: Dean Banks 90
2nd low net: Ron Woitzik
DEUCE POT: Bob Birmingham ($80)
SKINS: Birmingham, Geoff Cleaveley (x2), Church (x2), Edwards, Jay Wilkinson, Nadeau (x2), Wally Tutkaluk
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 17
SPONSOR: Spallumcheen Golf Course
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Tara Brown 40
1st low net: Karen Paul 35.5
2nd low net: Michelle Sinclair 36
3rd low net: Laura Guidi 37.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 51
1st low net: Gillian Kilgour 38
2nd low net: Helen Beaty 39
3rd low net: Gwen Langley 39
C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)
1st low gross: Laurie Bell 61
1st low net: Jay Lippert 49
FUN FLIGHT WINNERS (draw name)
Maria Sundquist
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3/12: Leslie Ostafew
Hole No. 7/15: Brown
LEAST PUTTS: Michele Brandle 13
LONGEST PUTTS: Linda Gordon, Shannon, Bell, Noelle Typusiak
SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 17
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross 18 holes: Jesse Peterson 73
1st low net 18 holes: Bob Smith 65
2nd low gross 18: Randy Strang 74
2nd low net 18: Steve Burns 68
3rd low gross 18: Scott Patton 75
3rd low net 18: Don Helm 69 (retro)
1st low net front 9: Dave Haverty 35
2nd low net back 9: Tyler Galenzoski 31
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross 18 holes: Doug Kuhn 77
1st low net 18 holes: Gary Gilchrist 69
2nd low gross 18: Garney Howard 80 (retro)
2nd low net 18: Bob Davidson 70
1st low net front 9: Bryan Cook 34
2nd low net back 9: Don Redgwell 32
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross 18 holes: Dan Schute 82
1st low net 18 holes: Duane Batty 71
2nd low gross 18: Bob Shannon 88
2nd low net 18: Clay Anderson 74 (retro)
1st low net front 9: Randy Page 38 (retro)
2nd low net back 9: Russell Brown 36 (retro)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross 18 holes: Goose 83
1st low net 18 holes: Jim McLaren 64
2nd low gross 18: Bill Lukacs 85
2nd low net 18: Chuck Ainsworth 70 (retro)
3rd low gross 18: Harry Bowker 87
3rd low net 18: Gordon Rowland 70 (retro)
1st low net front 9: Hubie Petersen 35
2nd low net back 9: Glen Guest 31