FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

The roots of Hockey as a sport go back hundreds of years, and possibly longer. I realise that may be a surprise to some of you, but the early images of a picture painted from the 1500s of a painting by Pietr Bruegel entitled "Hunters in the Snow" showing skaters carrying curved sticks with one of them about to contact a small object on the ice. There is more evidence tracing the game back to Mesopotamia from the third millennium B.C. showing men with again curved sticks chasing a ring in the dirt.