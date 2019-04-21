Champion Katrina Lenoury drains a putt during the Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club Club ladies championships Sunday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

  • Apr. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

VERNON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB SENIOR MEN’S DAY

APRIL 16, TWO-MAN TEAMS, ONE BEST NET

FIRST

Ron Crumley/Rod Vance 58

Second

Don McKay/Ken Kurbis 61 (countback)

Third

Dennis MacPherson/Brian Stevens 61 (countback)

Fourth

Barry Muramatsu/Don McLeod 61 (countback)

Fifth

Kevin Chomn/Bob Forsyth 61 (countback)

Sixth

Gord Moug/Ted Moug 62

KP (0-17): Ron Reinhart

KP (18+): Paul Koltek

LONG PUTT (#18): Blaine Olsen

DEUCES: Paul Geier, Gerry Skura, Vance, Muramatsu, Chomin, Russell Crawford, McKay

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES

APRIL 16, (9 Holes)

FIRST FLIGHT (0-24)

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat, 39

2nd low gross: Marla Tyalor 41

1st low net: Lynn Hadfield, 33

2nd low net: Anne Monteith 37

SECOND FLIGHT (25-31)

1st low gross: Jane Causgrove-Reinhart 46

2nd low gross: Carley Kitagawa 47 (retro)

1st low net: Cloey Martin 34 (retro)

2nd low net: Penny Birmingham 34

THIRD FLIGHT (32+)

1st low gross: Deanna Moglove 53

2nd low gross: Dianne Talbot 54

1st low net: Karen Winsor Geatros 37

2nd low net: Candis Eikerman, 38

Long putt (No. 2): Vat

Least putts: Hadfield 13

KP: (No. 3): Sherry Berube; (No. 5): Taylor

BIRDIES: Lisa Krushen

CHIP-INS: Krushen (No. 9)

VERNON GOLF CLUB MEN’S DAY

INDIVIDUAL, WHITE TEES

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Cody Edwards 80

1st low net: Thomas Yano 68

2nd low gross: Bob Webster 78

2nd low net: Reid Church 71

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Glenn Kitagawa 79

1st low net: Peter Smith 69

2nd low gross: Clark Inglish 80

2nd low net: Al Craig 69

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Chad Gilroy 86

1st low net: Doug Harrington 69

2nd low gross: Peter Murray 87

2nd low net: Gary Cooper 71

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dan Nadeau 83

1st low net: Chris Mobbs 67

2nd low gross: Dean Banks 90

2nd low net: Ron Woitzik

DEUCE POT: Bob Birmingham ($80)

SKINS: Birmingham, Geoff Cleaveley (x2), Church (x2), Edwards, Jay Wilkinson, Nadeau (x2), Wally Tutkaluk

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, APRIL 17

SPONSOR: Spallumcheen Golf Course

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Tara Brown 40

1st low net: Karen Paul 35.5

2nd low net: Michelle Sinclair 36

3rd low net: Laura Guidi 37.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Naidene Shannon 51

1st low net: Gillian Kilgour 38

2nd low net: Helen Beaty 39

3rd low net: Gwen Langley 39

C FLIGHT WINNERS (28-33)

1st low gross: Laurie Bell 61

1st low net: Jay Lippert 49

FUN FLIGHT WINNERS (draw name)

Maria Sundquist

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3/12: Leslie Ostafew

Hole No. 7/15: Brown

LEAST PUTTS: Michele Brandle 13

LONGEST PUTTS: Linda Gordon, Shannon, Bell, Noelle Typusiak

SPALLUMCHEEN GOLF COURSE MEN’S NIGHT, APRIL 17

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Jesse Peterson 73

1st low net 18 holes: Bob Smith 65

2nd low gross 18: Randy Strang 74

2nd low net 18: Steve Burns 68

3rd low gross 18: Scott Patton 75

3rd low net 18: Don Helm 69 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Dave Haverty 35

2nd low net back 9: Tyler Galenzoski 31

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Doug Kuhn 77

1st low net 18 holes: Gary Gilchrist 69

2nd low gross 18: Garney Howard 80 (retro)

2nd low net 18: Bob Davidson 70

1st low net front 9: Bryan Cook 34

2nd low net back 9: Don Redgwell 32

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Dan Schute 82

1st low net 18 holes: Duane Batty 71

2nd low gross 18: Bob Shannon 88

2nd low net 18: Clay Anderson 74 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Randy Page 38 (retro)

2nd low net back 9: Russell Brown 36 (retro)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross 18 holes: Goose 83

1st low net 18 holes: Jim McLaren 64

2nd low gross 18: Bill Lukacs 85

2nd low net 18: Chuck Ainsworth 70 (retro)

3rd low gross 18: Harry Bowker 87

3rd low net 18: Gordon Rowland 70 (retro)

1st low net front 9: Hubie Petersen 35

2nd low net back 9: Glen Guest 31

