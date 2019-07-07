Patrick Warner hits one out of the sand during the Men's Golf Championships Saturday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 3

SPONSOR: Kelly O’Bryans

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 38

1st low net: Jewlie Milligan 29.5

2nd low net: Linda Gordon 33

3rd low net: Mary Lukacs 33.5

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Karen Paul 47

1st low net: Ellie Nelson 34

2nd low net: Ester Pitt 36

3rd low net: Gillian Kilgour 37.5

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Susan Pliszka 54

1st low net: Joy Lippert 37 (Retro)

2nd low net: Bonnie Davidson 37

3rd low net: Daisy Baker 42

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Nancy Ostafew

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Kilgour

Hole No. 7: LeNoury

LEAST PUTTS: Michele Brandle 15 (Retro)

LONGEST DRIVES: Michelle Sinclair, Pat Neilson, Davidson, Vivian Horne

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 2

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 39

2nd low gross: Anne Monteith 43

1st low net: Sherry Berube 34

2nd low net: Sue McLeod 35 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Geri Longworth 45

2nd low gross: Norma Lemiski 46

1st low net: Rae Jansen 33

2nd low net: Maureen Vincent 35 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Betty Pyne 51 (R)

2nd low gross: Wendy Warner 51

1st low net: Alison Smith 36 (R)

2nd low net: Beth Houston (36)

LONG PUTT (#6): Karen Christian

KP #3: Christian

KP #5: Vat

LEAST PUTTS: Mena Tukid 13

Birdies: None

Deuces: Vat (#5)

Chip-Ins: Lynn Webster (#6)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 2

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 40

Low net: Heather Hornell 39

Long drive: Smeeth

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Sandy Melvin 44

Low net: Cora Prevost 33

Long drive: Heather Mason

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Angela Bushey 47

Low net: Betty Therrien 33

Long drive: Bushey

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Alma Marshall 55

Low net: Lois Mollard 37

Long drive: Marshall

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Shirley Mountain

LONG DRIVE: Alena Strzelecki

KPs: Hornell

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Smeeth (A birdie)

LEAST PUTTS: Jewlie Milligan 13

LONGEST PUTT: Milligan

PARTY IN THE SAND: Jean Karcz

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Raija Cominetti

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 4

SPONSOR: LAURA’S PIES

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Jason Wizniak 35

Low net: Jim Maundrell 35

Long drive: Wayne Wicklund

KP: Jay Wooden

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Tim Morine 41

Low net: Ron Peterson 34.5

Long drive: Scott McNabb

KP: Rob Campbell

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Keith Sather 46

Low net: Mike Melchart 35

Long drive: Sather

KP: Jerry Freeman

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): Darin Grant

KP (#7): Scott Patton

DEUCES ($78) Glenn Phillips

NET SKINS n/a

