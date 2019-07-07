FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JULY 3
SPONSOR: Kelly O’Bryans
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Katrina LeNoury 38
1st low net: Jewlie Milligan 29.5
2nd low net: Linda Gordon 33
3rd low net: Mary Lukacs 33.5
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Karen Paul 47
1st low net: Ellie Nelson 34
2nd low net: Ester Pitt 36
3rd low net: Gillian Kilgour 37.5
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Susan Pliszka 54
1st low net: Joy Lippert 37 (Retro)
2nd low net: Bonnie Davidson 37
3rd low net: Daisy Baker 42
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Nancy Ostafew
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Kilgour
Hole No. 7: LeNoury
LEAST PUTTS: Michele Brandle 15 (Retro)
LONGEST DRIVES: Michelle Sinclair, Pat Neilson, Davidson, Vivian Horne
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) July 2
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Marilyn Vat 39
2nd low gross: Anne Monteith 43
1st low net: Sherry Berube 34
2nd low net: Sue McLeod 35 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Geri Longworth 45
2nd low gross: Norma Lemiski 46
1st low net: Rae Jansen 33
2nd low net: Maureen Vincent 35 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Betty Pyne 51 (R)
2nd low gross: Wendy Warner 51
1st low net: Alison Smith 36 (R)
2nd low net: Beth Houston (36)
LONG PUTT (#6): Karen Christian
KP #3: Christian
KP #5: Vat
LEAST PUTTS: Mena Tukid 13
Birdies: None
Deuces: Vat (#5)
Chip-Ins: Lynn Webster (#6)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JULY 2
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 40
Low net: Heather Hornell 39
Long drive: Smeeth
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Sandy Melvin 44
Low net: Cora Prevost 33
Long drive: Heather Mason
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Angela Bushey 47
Low net: Betty Therrien 33
Long drive: Bushey
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Alma Marshall 55
Low net: Lois Mollard 37
Long drive: Marshall
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Shirley Mountain
LONG DRIVE: Alena Strzelecki
KPs: Hornell
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Smeeth (A birdie)
LEAST PUTTS: Jewlie Milligan 13
LONGEST PUTT: Milligan
PARTY IN THE SAND: Jean Karcz
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Raija Cominetti
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JULY 4
SPONSOR: LAURA’S PIES
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Jason Wizniak 35
Low net: Jim Maundrell 35
Long drive: Wayne Wicklund
KP: Jay Wooden
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Tim Morine 41
Low net: Ron Peterson 34.5
Long drive: Scott McNabb
KP: Rob Campbell
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Keith Sather 46
Low net: Mike Melchart 35
Long drive: Sather
KP: Jerry Freeman
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): Darin Grant
KP (#7): Scott Patton
DEUCES ($78) Glenn Phillips
NET SKINS n/a
