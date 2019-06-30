FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Results from around the North Okanagan links…
SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JUNE 26
SPONSOR: DeVintners Wine
A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)
1st low gross: Mary Lukacs 42
1st low net: Gloria Morgan 37.5
2nd low net: Jewlie Milligan 38.5
3rd low net: Linda Gordon 39
B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)
1st low gross: Karen Paul 47
1st low net: Helen Beaty 36
2nd low net: Naidene Shannon 37
3rd low net: Ester Pitt 38
C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)
1st low gross: Daisy Baker 56
1st low net: Bonnie Davidson 37
2nd low net: Joy Lippert 41
3rd low net: Claire Wilkins 45
FUN FLIGHT WINNER
Gail Werschler
KPs (Closest to the Pin):
Hole No. 3: Milligan
Hole No. 7: No winner
LEAST PUTTS: Lukacs 13
LONGEST PUTTS: Lukacs, Paul, Baker, Marg Klassen
VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) June 25
FIRST FLIGHT 0-25
1st low gross: Anne Monteith 43 (Retro)
2nd low gross: Marilyn Vat 43
1st low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 33
2nd low net: Theresa Hirschbold 34 (R)
SECOND FLIGHT 26-30
1st low gross: Sue Beaudry 44
2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 50
1st low net: Linda Knapp 36
2nd low net: Alison Smith 39 (R)
THIRD FLIGHT 31+
1st low gross: Sol Langera 54
2nd low gross: Beth Houston 56 (R)
1st low net: Candis Eikerman 34
2nd low net: Wendy Warner 38
LONG PUTT (#12): Beaudry
KP #14: Lynn Hadfield
KP #17: Terry Muir
LEAST PUTTS: Monteith 14
Birdies: Knapp (#12), Vat (#16)
Deuces: None
Chip-Ins: Karen Kindrachuk (#12)
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 25
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Jean Wilkie 42
Low net: Blanche Delanyo 33
Long drive: Kelly Smeeth
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Heather Mason 44
Low net: Cora Prevost 31.5
Long drive: Mason
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Abby Pavelich 50
Low net: Mavis Holoiday 35.5
Long drive: Joanne McIntyre
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Ashley Spark 50
Low net: Isobel Kay 43
Long drive: Spark
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzeleckie
LONG DRIVE: Michelle Nilesk
KPs: Kathy Saul Fowler, Wilkie (x2), Donna Brown
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Delanoy (A deuce), Mason (B birdie)
LEAST PUTTS: Delanoy, 12
LONGEST PUTT: Marge Crerar
PARTY IN THE SAND: Smeeth
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking
ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 18
FLIGHT A
Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 40
Low net: Marianne Desjardins 34.5
Long drive: Jean Wilkie
FLIGHT B
Low gross: Jewlie Milligan 44
Low net: Angela Bushey 30.5
Long drive: Cora Prevost
FLIGHT C
Low gross: Val Dacyk 50
Low net: Betty Therrien 36
Long drive: Joanne McIntyre
FLIGHT D
Low gross: Ellie Smith 56
Low net: Thea Luttmerding 38.5
Long drive: Kathy Rooke
FLIGHT FOR FUN: Ashley Spark
LONG DRIVE: Spark
KPs: Rooke, Donna Brown, Smeeth
DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Desjardins, Smeeth (A birdie), Yvonne Kolysher (B par), Rooke (D par)
LEAST PUTTS: Mary Larcombe, 14
PARTY IN THE SAND: Lois Mollard
CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking
ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JUNE 13
SPONSOR: COUNTRY BAKERY
FLIGHT 0-12
Low gross: Jason Wizniak 37
Low net: Brad Miller 34.5
Long drive: Miller
KP: Dean Chapple
FLIGHT 13-18
Low gross: Lune Wong 39
Low net: Alistair Bain 31 (Retro)
Long drive: Ron Peterson
KP: Tim Morine
FLIGHT 19 plus
Low gross: Brendan Chapple 42
Low net: Lonnie Wilcox 33
Long drive: James Sparks
KP: Al Brown
ALL PLAYERS
LONG PUTT (#2): Enrique
KP (#7): Dan Giesbrecht
DEUCES ($104) Giesbrecht
NET SKINS ($104): Scott McNabb (#6)
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.