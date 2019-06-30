Patrick Warner hits one out of the sand during the Men's Golf Championships Saturday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

FORE SCORES: North Okanagan weekly golf highlights

Golf courses in North Okanagan begin their special day/night action

  • Jun. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Results from around the North Okanagan links…

SPALLUMCHEEN BUSINESS LADIES GOLF CLUB, JUNE 26

SPONSOR: DeVintners Wine

A FLIGHT WINNERS (0-25)

1st low gross: Mary Lukacs 42

1st low net: Gloria Morgan 37.5

2nd low net: Jewlie Milligan 38.5

3rd low net: Linda Gordon 39

B FLIGHT WINNERS (26-32)

1st low gross: Karen Paul 47

1st low net: Helen Beaty 36

2nd low net: Naidene Shannon 37

3rd low net: Ester Pitt 38

C FLIGHT WINNERS (33-40)

1st low gross: Daisy Baker 56

1st low net: Bonnie Davidson 37

2nd low net: Joy Lippert 41

3rd low net: Claire Wilkins 45

FUN FLIGHT WINNER

Gail Werschler

KPs (Closest to the Pin):

Hole No. 3: Milligan

Hole No. 7: No winner

LEAST PUTTS: Lukacs 13

LONGEST PUTTS: Lukacs, Paul, Baker, Marg Klassen

VERNON GOLF CLUB AFTERNOON LADIES (9 HOLES) June 25

FIRST FLIGHT 0-25

1st low gross: Anne Monteith 43 (Retro)

2nd low gross: Marilyn Vat 43

1st low net: Bonnie Germaniuk 33

2nd low net: Theresa Hirschbold 34 (R)

SECOND FLIGHT 26-30

1st low gross: Sue Beaudry 44

2nd low gross: Penny Birmingham 50

1st low net: Linda Knapp 36

2nd low net: Alison Smith 39 (R)

THIRD FLIGHT 31+

1st low gross: Sol Langera 54

2nd low gross: Beth Houston 56 (R)

1st low net: Candis Eikerman 34

2nd low net: Wendy Warner 38

LONG PUTT (#12): Beaudry

KP #14: Lynn Hadfield

KP #17: Terry Muir

LEAST PUTTS: Monteith 14

Birdies: Knapp (#12), Vat (#16)

Deuces: None

Chip-Ins: Karen Kindrachuk (#12)

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 25

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Jean Wilkie 42

Low net: Blanche Delanyo 33

Long drive: Kelly Smeeth

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Heather Mason 44

Low net: Cora Prevost 31.5

Long drive: Mason

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Abby Pavelich 50

Low net: Mavis Holoiday 35.5

Long drive: Joanne McIntyre

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ashley Spark 50

Low net: Isobel Kay 43

Long drive: Spark

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Alena Strzeleckie

LONG DRIVE: Michelle Nilesk

KPs: Kathy Saul Fowler, Wilkie (x2), Donna Brown

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Delanoy (A deuce), Mason (B birdie)

LEAST PUTTS: Delanoy, 12

LONGEST PUTT: Marge Crerar

PARTY IN THE SAND: Smeeth

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking

ROYAL YORK LADIES CLUB JUNE 18

FLIGHT A

Low gross: Kelly Smeeth 40

Low net: Marianne Desjardins 34.5

Long drive: Jean Wilkie

FLIGHT B

Low gross: Jewlie Milligan 44

Low net: Angela Bushey 30.5

Long drive: Cora Prevost

FLIGHT C

Low gross: Val Dacyk 50

Low net: Betty Therrien 36

Long drive: Joanne McIntyre

FLIGHT D

Low gross: Ellie Smith 56

Low net: Thea Luttmerding 38.5

Long drive: Kathy Rooke

FLIGHT FOR FUN: Ashley Spark

LONG DRIVE: Spark

KPs: Rooke, Donna Brown, Smeeth

DEUCE, PAR POT, BIRDIE POT: Desjardins, Smeeth (A birdie), Yvonne Kolysher (B par), Rooke (D par)

LEAST PUTTS: Mary Larcombe, 14

PARTY IN THE SAND: Lois Mollard

CLOSEST TO HOOP: Shirley Cocking

ROYAL YORK MEN’S NIGHT JUNE 13

SPONSOR: COUNTRY BAKERY

FLIGHT 0-12

Low gross: Jason Wizniak 37

Low net: Brad Miller 34.5

Long drive: Miller

KP: Dean Chapple

FLIGHT 13-18

Low gross: Lune Wong 39

Low net: Alistair Bain 31 (Retro)

Long drive: Ron Peterson

KP: Tim Morine

FLIGHT 19 plus

Low gross: Brendan Chapple 42

Low net: Lonnie Wilcox 33

Long drive: James Sparks

KP: Al Brown

ALL PLAYERS

LONG PUTT (#2): Enrique

KP (#7): Dan Giesbrecht

DEUCES ($104) Giesbrecht

NET SKINS ($104): Scott McNabb (#6)

