For the love of the game

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi (front, second from right) and Canada’s Women’s Sevens Rugby Team, are 1-1 after two games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, beating Brazil, then falling to Fiji in their second game. (Kevin Light photo - Rugby Canada)

Zero regrets and proud.

That’s how Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi feels about carrying out her Olympic dream, and having the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world while representing her country.

An Olympic bronze medalist in Brazil in 2016, Moleschi, 30, returned to play for Canada at this past summer’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The team, however, didn’t find the same success on the pitch, finishing ninth.

A new coaching staff and new personnel, all attributed to off-field turmoil with the team, along with the global COVID-19 pandemic, played a role, but Moleschi said she wouldn’t change a thing.

Several months before the Olympics, 37 players within Rugby Canada came forward with complaints of bullying and harassment of players by head coach John Tait. That led to an investigation launched by Rugby Canada into Tait’s conduct, however, results found while the complaint reflected the experiences of the athletes, it did not fall within Rugby Canada’s policy’s definition of harassment or bullying. Tait, though, resigned following the complaints.

“There were a lot of different obstacles we had to face to where we ended up at the Olympics, and not one of us would change a thing about how we came forward, spoke our truth about what we think is right, which is a safe environment and we were willing to put our Olympic dream at risk to do it,” Moleschi said.

“Obviously, I was disappointed wit the result. I don’t compete for ninth place, but at the end of the day I was proud of what this team was able to accomplish and what we stood for.”

Following Canada’s run at the Olympics, another Rugby Canada coach, Jamie Cudmore, was also let go after belittling the women’s sevens team in a series of tweets that were subsequently deleted. He was a former Canadian star play who ran Rugby Canada’s national development academy and was an assistant coach with the men’s 15s team.

Moleschi, meanwhile, helped champion a cause to create a culture within women’s rugby and sport, in general, where people can be themselves, not afraid to make mistakes, and to help others feel comfortable in unlearning and relearning what it takes to be a good ally with several communities.

