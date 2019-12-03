Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Kelowna's captain hopes to crack to 2019 squad before the tournament's start on Dec. 26

The upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships could include of the Okanagan’s top players later this year.

Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote has been named to the shortlist for Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the World Juniors which start Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.

Foote will join 31 cream of the crop players at the selection camp. Players from the Canadian Hockey League and the NCAA who look to crack the narrowed down squad and represent Canada this year.

Leading the way for Kelowna this year, Foote has 30 points in 23 games as the Rockets are among the top teams in the B.C. division. After his first-round selection at the NHL draft this past summer, an impressive performance at the 2019 Canada-Russia Series and a hot start in the WHL, Foote is fighting for a spot in Team Canada’s top 12 forwards.

“We are expecting a highly competitive camp from these 31 players, and we know there will be many difficult decisions when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in the Czech Republic,” said Team Canada head scout Brad McEwan.

“After a long evaluation process through summer camp, the early weeks of the CHL season and the Canada-Russia Series, we are nearing the final steps in selecting the roster that will represent Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.”

The Team Canada selection camp runs Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

Team Canada will face Team US for the first game of the 2020 World Juniors on Dec. 26.

