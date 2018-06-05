Foam run a ton of fun

Not a frown could be found on the faces at the NCCS Foam Run. Ronan O’Doherty photos

North Cariboo Christian School (NCCS) hosted its fourth annual Foam Fun Run at West Fraser Timber Park on Saturday (June 2).

Contestants gathered a short distance away from the children’s playground, bedecked in neon outfits, goggles and bandanas.

Children as young as four or five joined their parents on an obstacle run that looked like a psychedelic military children’s birthday party.

Contestants crawled under culverts, ran through foam gates, climbed over fences, trekked through forest and indulged in some slip n’ slide and bouncy castle fun too.

Never has this reporter seen as many smiles at a run.

Travis Englund, who helped organize the race, estimates about 300 people took part this year.

Approximately $8,500 was raised, which will go towards NCCS initiatives like a new school bus and playground equipment.

Some corporate backers helped out to make the race a little more worthwhile for the contestants.

“Runners get a swag bag with a bunch of stuff that sponsors have given us,” Englund says.

“There are coupons for places like Booster Juice and the Escape Room, and they also get goggles and a towel.”