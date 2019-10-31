Fly-fishing expert coming to Comox Valley Fly Fishers for tying demo, presentation

The Comox Valley Fly Fishers is presenting an evening with noted fly fisherman, Phil Rowley Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Native Sons Hall.

  • Oct. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Rowley is well known for his monthly fly tying column in BC Outdoors magazine, and author of numerous books, videos and instructional materials.

A dynamic presenter, Rowley’s coming to the local club to conduct a fly-tying demonstration from 6-7 p.m., followed immediately by a full presentation on “How to fish Stillwaters.”

Tickets are $25 in advance; contact Ms. Lynn Gray shadesofgrayart@gmail.com

Celebrating its 25 anniversary, the Comox Valley Fly Fishers is a social group dedicated to the art of fly fishing. The club shares fishing locations, techniques, fly-tying materials, tying methods, and casting systems. Juniors are welcome to attend and encouraged to join.

