The climbing facility has extended its hours since reopening to the public on June 9. (Flux Climbing Facebook photo)

Flux Climbing reopens to the public in Rossland

The facility has changed many of its operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

  • Jun. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Flux Climbing in Rossland has adjusted its operations after reopening to the public on June 9.

The climbing facility had to temporarily shut down on March 16 due to rising health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Business owner Jason Ring said multiple precautions are being taken to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“One thing we’ve done is reduced our capacity to 15 people so that we can implement social distancing in the facility,” said Ring.

“We’ve also introduced two-to-three hour daily time slots for people to use the facility instead of people coming in whenever they want. We close for 15 minutes between each time slot to clean the bathrooms and other surfaces.”

The time slots can be viewed on the Flex Climbing website and includes different times for kids/youth, families and adults.

The climbing facility is also open 14 hours longer now than it was before the closure to help spread more climbers out over the course of the day. Currently, the facility is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Ring said some amenities have also been temporarily closed at the facility to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“Our lost and found is one area that people won’t be able to physically access right now,” said Ring.

“We’ve also stopped selling retail stuff life Gatorade, juice boxes and energy bars for climbers.”

Climbers aren’t allowed to eat in the facility and the facility’s kitchen area has also been temporarily closed, according to Ring.

Climbers can also check out an up-to-date headcount tool online so they can avoid coming into the facility if it’s operating at near capacity.

Ring said he’s having mostly positive emotions as the facility opens again to the public.

“It feels good and weird at the same time, especially since we were closed for so long,” said Ring.

“However, it’s really nice to be back and to start seeing some of our regular customers again.”

READ MORE: Rock climbers to get new facility in Rossland

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland News

Previous story
UFV stars Deanna Tuchscherer and Katie Lampen sidelined by pandemic
Next story
BV Pool not opening yet

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Pent up demand

    Bottle depot reopens

  • Study outlines key housing needs for Houston

    Options for seniors, low income individuals and families are limited

  • Adam Tibbetts Senior wanted by the Burns Lake RCMP

    The police are looking at him for multiple offenses

  • Whataboutism – the epidemic hidden in plain sight

    The world has been going through massive upheaval in the past few months. From a global health pandemic, to cyclones and hurricanes, from feminism to racisim, from student rights to animal rights, there is some issue, some topic that is being constantly discussed with a lot of passion, angst and fury. You probably feel passionately about some topic, there must be something that is close to your heart that you feel is worth fighting for. And yet, people close to you, people you meet over coffee or just some anonymous strangers over social media, would happily bash you and make you feel small about thinking about one issue and not another.

  • The Bulkley-Nechako residents get a new alerts system

    The system will send out emergency and public alerts

  • Smithers youth trying to help out the bees and butterflies

    Different groups planting flowers to save insects in danger

  • Burns Lake LDSS graduates receive a cheque from the Return-It depot

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)