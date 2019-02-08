Flipping for gold

The Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association hosted its annual Smithers Saltos Invitational Gymnastics meet on Saturday Jan. 26.

This was the first Zone 7 competition of 2019, and was well attended with 71 gymnasts from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Burns Lake, and Smithers clubs.

Smithers athletes won the lion’s share of awards scoring 81 medals for the 21 local athletes. Their hard work generated 27 gold, 36 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Honorable mention goes to the dedicated athletes who scored 9+ out of a possible 10 points, or dominated on all four events: Beam, Uneven Bars, Vault and Floor for female gymnasts, and all six events for the men: Parallel Bars, Vault, Rings, Floor, Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar.

Junior Olympic Level 1: Sarah Lo Gold Overall

Junior Olympic Level 2: Emma Hols Gold Overall

Junior Olympic Level 3b: Jane Currah 2nd AA Overall

Junior Olympic Level 3b: Cassidy Collingwood 3rd AA Overall

Junior Olympic Level 3c: Evangelina Raven 1st AA Overall

Junior Olympic Level 3c: Peytanne Brockley 2nd AA

Junior Olympic Level 6: Bailey Tendall 2nd AA Overall

Junior Olympic Level 7: Ava Morrison 2nd AA Overall

Of special interest in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics category was the outstanding work of Gryphon Tendall, the only Provincial 3 male athlete in the zone. Gryphon impressed the judges and fans with his stellar routines.

The Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization and would not be able to host events like this without the support of its Community Sponsors: Nature’s Pantry, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Brucejack Camp, All-West Glass, Advanced Millwright Services, CFNR Network, Central Mountain Air, Prestige Hotels and Resorts, Bandstra Transportation, Subway Smithers, Boston Pizza, McDonalds, Extreme Signs & Stripes and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

Thank you to our meet coordinator Joanne Morrison, and all of the parents who put in so many hours of volunteer time to make this meet a success.

2019 Smithers Saltos Invitational Meet Results

Junior Olympic Level 1

Gold Overall: Sarah Lo

Silver Overall: Niyaa Donio, Kierra McKenna, Dallas Koldyk

Bronze Overall: Cassidy Fendick

Junior Olympic Level 2

Gold Overall: Emma Hols

Silver Overall: Taya Endacott, Cadence Koehmstedt, Wynter Lilles, Katie Lo, September Hughes

Junior Olympic Level 3b

Jane Currah: 2nd overall

Cassidy Collingwood: 3rd overall

Charley Fox: 4th overall

Junior Olympic Level 3c

Evangelina Raven: 1st overall

Peytanne Brockley: 2nd overall

Kelsey Hooker: 4th overall

Ella Currah: 5th overall

Adelle Neto: 6th overall

Junior Olympic Level 6

Bailey Tendall: 2nd overall

Junior Olympic Level 7

Ava Morrison: 2nd overall

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Gryphon Tendall: 1st overall (P3)

Ryder Morrison: 3rd overall

Luca Wille: 4th overall

–Submitted story