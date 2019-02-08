Flipping for gold

The Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association hosted its annual Smithers Saltos Invitational Gymnastics meet on Saturday Jan. 26.
This was the first Zone 7 competition of 2019, and was well attended with 71 gymnasts from Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Burns Lake, and Smithers clubs.
Smithers athletes won the lion’s share of awards scoring 81 medals for the 21 local athletes. Their hard work generated 27 gold, 36 silver and 18 bronze medals.
Honorable mention goes to the dedicated athletes who scored 9+ out of a possible 10 points, or dominated on all four events: Beam, Uneven Bars, Vault and Floor for female gymnasts, and all six events for the men: Parallel Bars, Vault, Rings, Floor, Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar.
Junior Olympic Level 1: Sarah Lo Gold Overall
Junior Olympic Level 2: Emma Hols Gold Overall
Junior Olympic Level 3b: Jane Currah 2nd AA Overall
Junior Olympic Level 3b: Cassidy Collingwood 3rd AA Overall
Junior Olympic Level 3c: Evangelina Raven 1st AA Overall
Junior Olympic Level 3c: Peytanne Brockley 2nd AA
Junior Olympic Level 6: Bailey Tendall 2nd AA Overall
Junior Olympic Level 7: Ava Morrison 2nd AA Overall
Of special interest in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics category was the outstanding work of Gryphon Tendall, the only Provincial 3 male athlete in the zone. Gryphon impressed the judges and fans with his stellar routines.
The Smithers Saltos Gymnastics Club is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization and would not be able to host events like this without the support of its Community Sponsors: Nature’s Pantry, Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Brucejack Camp, All-West Glass, Advanced Millwright Services, CFNR Network, Central Mountain Air, Prestige Hotels and Resorts, Bandstra Transportation, Subway Smithers, Boston Pizza, McDonalds, Extreme Signs & Stripes and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.
Thank you to our meet coordinator Joanne Morrison, and all of the parents who put in so many hours of volunteer time to make this meet a success.
2019 Smithers Saltos Invitational Meet Results
Junior Olympic Level 1
Gold Overall: Sarah Lo
Silver Overall: Niyaa Donio, Kierra McKenna, Dallas Koldyk
Bronze Overall: Cassidy Fendick
Junior Olympic Level 2
Gold Overall: Emma Hols
Silver Overall: Taya Endacott, Cadence Koehmstedt, Wynter Lilles, Katie Lo, September Hughes
Junior Olympic Level 3b
Jane Currah: 2nd overall
Cassidy Collingwood: 3rd overall
Charley Fox: 4th overall
Junior Olympic Level 3c
Evangelina Raven: 1st overall
Peytanne Brockley: 2nd overall
Kelsey Hooker: 4th overall
Ella Currah: 5th overall
Adelle Neto: 6th overall
Junior Olympic Level 6
Bailey Tendall: 2nd overall
Junior Olympic Level 7
Ava Morrison: 2nd overall
Men’s Artistic Gymnastics
Gryphon Tendall: 1st overall (P3)
Ryder Morrison: 3rd overall
Luca Wille: 4th overall
