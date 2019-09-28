Flames win big over Surrey Knights

Nicholas Amsler enjoyed a six-point night on Friday against the Surrey Knights. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge’s Nicholas Amsler had six points as the Ridge Meadows Flames hammered the Surrey Knights 8-1 on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena.

Amsler led the way with a goal and five assists, while Jayden Genberg also had a huge night with a hat trick and five points.

Tonight’s Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award Winner with a 5 point night is #9 Jayden Genberg!#RidgeKid

— Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) September 28, 2019

Trevor Townsend, Jarod McKay, Marko Gibbs and Cole Moffat also scored for Maple Ridge’s junior B team. Ethan Kitsch and Nick Marsh both had a pair of assists.

The Knights broke the shutout with a power play goal with just over three minutes left in the game. Rookie goaltender Elliott Marshall made 20 saves on 21 shots in the game. He now improves his record to 4-2.

With the win, the Flames improve to 6-3 on the season.

Their next game will be against the Port Moody Panthers (3-4) on Oct. 4 at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m.

