Flames win 16-0, lose to a top PJHL team

The Ridge Meadows Flames played their last regular season games, blowing out the Knights in Surrey, and losing a close game against a team vying for top spot in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

In North Surrey on Thursday night, Flames rookie goaltender Eric Clark recorded his second shutout of the season as the Ridge Meadows Flames blasted the host Knights 16-0.

The Flames notched 10 goals in a span of just 13 minutes during a second-period scoring outburst. Jayden Genberg registered a hat-trick and had five points, and 16 Ridge Meadows skaters recorded at least a point.

Tetsuya Prior had two goals and two assists, to solidify his spot among the top 10 scorers in the league with 62 points in 41 games. Ryan Bourhill, Nick Amsler and Ryan Denney also had four-point games.

In Maple Ridge on Friday night, the Flames lost 3-1 to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack. It was a close contest, with shots favouring North Van 29-28.

Bourhill scored for Ridge.

The Pack closed to within two points of first place with the win. They have one game remaining on their schedule and can claim the regular season title with a win tonight versus White Rock.

The Flames will announce their playoff schedule soon.