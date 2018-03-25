Flames pull even in jr. B final with OT win

Flames forward Quenton Magnuson puts a move on a Delta defender in Game 3. (THE NEWS/files)

Ryley Lanthier scored 35 seconds into overtime Sunday as the Ridge Meadows Flames evened the Pacific Junior Hockey League championship final with a 3-2 victory.

Jordan Deyrmenjian scored shorthanded to give Delta a 2-0 lead early in the second period at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge.

However, Halen Cordoni, from Andrew Strelezki and Paul Georgeopoulos, made it 2-1 a minute later.

Ryan Wellburn, from Lanthier, then tied the game with a powerpplay goal at 13:14 of the middle frame.

The Ridge Meadows Flames have defeated the Delta Ice Hawks this evening by a final 3-2 score in double overtime and have now tied the best-of-seven PJHL Championship Finals at 2-2. — PJHL (@Pacific_Junior) March 26, 2018

Delta outshot Ridge 7-3 in the third, and 31-18 overall, but neither team could break the deadlock in regulation time.

Lanthier took a long pass from Brett Didyk early in OT, then skated past a fallen Delta defender and beat Delta goalei Jordan Naylor with a wrister for the win.

Paul Tucek made 29 saves for the the Flames.

The best-of-seven junior B final is now tied 2-2. Three of the four games have gone to overtime.

• Game 5 is set for Monday, March 26 in Ladner, 7:30 p.m.; Game 6 is set for Wednesday, March 28 in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Game 7, if necessary, is set for Thursday, March 29 in Ladner, 7:30 p.m.