Flames lose game three in overtime

The Flames have good traffic in front of the Delta net as the shot comes from the point. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost in overtime in the third game of their best-of-seven junior B playoff series against the Delta Ice Hawks.

Fans of the Pacific Junior Hockey League were saying it was the best game of the series so far, as the teams were evenly matched – the shots 20-19 in favour of the hometown Flames after two periods.

Cameron Kovesdi scored an unassisted goal in the second to give the Flames a 1-0 lead after two, and then midway through the third period Jayden Genberg made it 2-0.

But Delta got one back just 40 seconds after Genberg scored, and then tied the game on the power play with 42 seconds left in the game.

At the 13-minute mark of overtime, on their third power play of the OT, the Ice Hawks got the winner. Daniel Rubin was their overtime hero.

Timely power play goals helped give the Hawks the win, as they went two-for-six with the man advantage, while the Flames could not score in three attempts. With three overtime power plays, they outshot the Flames 13-2 in extra time.

The Ice Hawks now lead the best-of-seven PJHL championship series two games to one.

Ridge Meadows will host game four of the series on Sunday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.