Flames goalies both make all-star game

Pitt Meadows artist Brad Dinwoodie, who specializes in helmet designs, painted this Flames goalie mask for Paul Tucek. (Contributed)

Both Ridge Meadows Flames goaltenders are all-stars, and head coach Bayne Ryshak will be going for the first time, with his coaching staff.

The netminders are chosen based on statistics, and Cooper Anderson (2.43 GAA) and Paul Tucek (2.86 GAA) are first and second in the Harold Brittain Conference in goals allowed. That sends them to the mid-season spectacle.

“We’re pretty lucky to have both of them,” said Ryshak. “It doesn’t matter who we start, they’re going to give us a good chance to win.”

Tucek is a bit ahead in save percentage at 0.913, and wins with 10, while Anderson is right behind him at 0.912 and nine wins. They are second and third in the conference in those statistical categories, as well. They have both played in 16 games. Tucek also has two shutouts, which is tops in the league.

Ryshak will enjoy his first all-star experience in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

“It’s neat,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we have bigger goals and aspirations as a team.”

His coaching staff includes Jamie Fiset, who is the general manager and assistant coach, and also a longtime head coach in the league. Derek Bedard, Cam Alder and Blaine Hallman are also assistants.

The Langley Trappers are hosting the all-star game on Jan. 15.

One of Ryshak’s jobs is to pick the all-star team for the conference. Last year, there were just two Flames players in the game, and he said there will be a lot more this year.

“A lot of the team will be Flames and Pilots, just based on record alone.

Meanwhile, the Flames moved back into first place in their conference with a win last Friday night.

On home ice at Planet Ice Maple Ridge, the junior B club beat the Aldergrove Kodiaks by a score of 5-2.

The home team spotted the Kodiaks a 2-0 lead before storming back to win 5-2.

Logan Hunter and sniper Halen Cordoni each scored twice, and Cameron Kovesdi registered a goal and three assists to top the score sheet.

The Flames are in a see-saw battle for first place in the Harold Brittain Conference with the Abbotsford Pilots, who lost to the Richmond Sockeyes 5-2 last Friday. That let the Flames leapfrog them by one point. Ridge has a record of 19-9-1-0, and sit in second place overall in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Flames lost to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack by a score of 4-3 the next night, but remained in first place when the Pilots also lost.

Cordoni had a goal and an assist in the game, and Andrew Strelezki had two assists. Jayden Genberg and Kovesdi also scored.

The Pilots have lost two in a row, and if they are to break their skid, it will have to come at the expense of the dominating Delta Ice Hawks, who have gone 24-2-0-1 so far this year.

• Their next home game will be Dec. 15 when they host the Mission City Outlaws at Planet Ice. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.