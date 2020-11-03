Flames get their first win of the season

Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)

The Ridge Meadows Flames got their first win of the season on Sunday, and their rookie goaltender got his first win via the shutout.

The Junior Bs beat the White Rock Whalers 2-0 as Cameron Connolly got a perfect start to his season in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. The 18-year-old out of Surrey stopped all 27 shots he faced. Connolly played with Cloverdale Midget A1 last season, and also tended goal for the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford. In his first Junior B game, he was the game’s first star.

@flamesjunior Goaltender Cameron Connolly on last night's win against the Whalers, his first PJHL win and shutout and Thursday's matchup against the Knights! #MapleRidge #Pittmeadows #Thepjhl pic.twitter.com/1SNZDhogV9 — Andrew Cheverie (@andrewcheverie) November 2, 2020

The game was scoreless through two periods, and Jacob Fraser got the game winner two minutes into the third period, assisted by Gavin Bains.

The Whalers pulled their goaltender to try and even the score, but Ryan Denney got an empty netter to put the game away, assisted by Matthew Tyszka. Denney has three points through three games.

The win gives the Flames a record of one win and two losses to start the season. Both of their losses came against an Aldergrove Kodiaks team that has gone a perfect 4-0 to start the year.

Thursday the Flames will look to even their record on the year, as they take on the Surrey Knights. The Knights have just four wins through the last four seasons. They have started this season by allowing 20 goals in three games, while scoring just once.

