The Ridge Meadows Flames fell in Game 2 of the PJHL finals Tuesday against the Delta Ice Hawks. (PJHL)

Flames fall in Game 2 of junior B finals

Delta wins 6-1, series tied 1-1.

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Ridge Meadows Flames fell 6-1 Tuesday to the host Delta Ice Hawks in the second game of the Pacific Junior Hockey League finals.

The Flames opened the junior B championships series with a 2-1 triple-overtime victory on Sunday, despite being outhsot 88-27.

Tuesday, the Flames were outshot 38-17.

Delta scored shorthanded for a 1-0 lead in the first period, then tallied three times in the second.

Flames captain Andrew Strelezki scored 21 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1.

But the Ice Hawks scored twice more to win by a five-goal margin.

Gary Dhaliwal led Delta with two goals and an assist.

Paul Tucek, after making 87 saves in Game 1, stopped 20 shots in two periods on Tuesday, but was replaced for the final 20 minutes by Cooper Anderson, who made 12 saves.

Jordan Naylor stopped 16 shots for the win.

Series schedule: Game 3 is Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. at Planet Ice in Maple Ridge; Game 4 is Sunday, March 25, 4:45 p.m. at Planet Ice; Game 5, if necessary, is set for Monday, March 26 in Ladner, 7:30 p.m.; Game 6 is set for Wednesday, March 28 in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Game 7 is set for Thursday, March 29 in Ladner, 7:30 p.m.

