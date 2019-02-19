Flames drop Game 3 in North Van

The Ridge Meadows Flames dropped their second straight playoff contest Monday in North Vancouver, 6-3, and now trail the Wolf Pack 2-1 in their first-round playoff series.

The host side led 2-1 after the first period, then 5-2 after the second. The two teams traded goals in the third, but North Van had an overall edge in shots, 54-33.

Paul Tucek made 48 saves for the Flames, who got goals from Ryan Denney, Brett Didyk and Tetsuya Prior. Jayden Genberg, Joshua Gibbons, Jackson O’Brien and Nicholas Amsler had assists.

The Flames opened the best-of-seven series Friday with a 2-1 OT loss at Cam Neely Arena. Paul Georgeopoulos netted the game-winner.

On Saturday, however, Ridge dropped a 5-2 decision in North Van. The Flames were outshot 24-8 in the first period, but trailed just 2-1. After an even middle frame, the Wolf Pack added two more goals in the third.

Trevor Townsend and Genberg scored for Ridge in Game 2. Emmett Garrett Jarod McKay and Denney had helpers. Tucek stopped 37 shots.

• Game 4 is Friday at Cam Neely on Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Game 5 is Saturday at Harry Jerome Rec Centre in North Van, 7 p.m.