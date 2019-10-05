Flames beat Port Moody 10-4, points for everyone

Flames defenceman Emmett Garrett leads all blueliners on the team in points so far this season. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Fifteen different Ridge Meadows Flames players tallied at least a point as they tamed the Port Moody Panthers 10-4 on Friday night.

“It was pretty balanced – balance was the theme of the game,” said GM Derek Bedard. “Everything was clicking last night.”

With their third straight win the Flames are 7-3 on the season, which is good for first in the Harold Brittain Conference and third in the 12-team Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The manager was feeling good about a pair of recent acquisitions. He traded for veteran forward Nate Castonguay, and the Mission product had a goal and two assists in the contest. The other asset coming in that deal was goaltender Chad Cromar, who got his first win, stopping 26 of 30 shuts in a game where the offence provided a big cushion.

“He made some really good saves,” said Bedard, but noted Cromar was playing just his second game of the season, and the Flames brass expect him to get better with more playing time.

“We’re five weeks into the season, and so much of goaltending is timing and rhythm,” he explained.

They both came over in a trade with Port Moody earlier this month, and put the boots to their old team on Friday night.

The Panthers started a minor hockey affiliate goaltender in Lachlan Griffin who allowed five goals on 22 shots and was pulled halfway through the game. His backup for the night Cedric Hastings then allowed five on 15 shots.

Ryan Denney had three assists in the game, Tetsuya Prior scored twice and defencemen Emmett Garrett and Nick Marsh each had a pair of assists.

Both of the blueliners are playing good hockey, said Bedard. Garrett, who is from Maple Ridge, leads the team’s defencemen with a goal and six points in 10 games.

“Garrett was our top defenceman last year, and he’s off to a great start again this year,” he said.

Tonight’s Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award Winner with a 2 point night is #22 Asher Braski!#RidgeKid

ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/UR7GTYaO4d — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 5, 2019

Bedard noted Asher Braski also had a good game and was the recipient of the team’s Hard Hat Award for the contest. The Maple Ridge player, who was a Rustler Midget A1 last season, scored the first goal of the night just three minutes into the game and then added an assist. It was the first goal of his junior hockey career, and Braski, 18, now has five points in six games.

• The next game for the Flames will be Oct. 11 at Planet Ice when they host the Mission City Outlaws. Game time is 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from that game will go to the Port Coquitlam Lion’s Club in support of child diabetes worldwide. There are businesses packages of $100 for 10 tickets. To purchase call 604-552-0594 or 778-840-8141. Or contact Rick Garrison of the Flames at 778-868-9228 or rglifein@gmail.com.

