Flames beat Pilots, lose to Kodiaks in OT

The Flames announced the signing of Jacob Fraser, an 18-year-old from Surrey who played five games in the BCHL last season. (Contributed)

The Ridge Meadows Flames lost to the Aldergrove Kodiaks 5-4 on Wednesday, then on Friday night beat the Abbotsford Pilots for the second time in as many weeks.

The Maple Ridge junior Bs edged the Pilots 2-1 in Abbotsford, as Nicholas Amsler got the game winner midway through the second period, then rookie goaltender Elliott Marshall slammed the door for half a game. The Surrey product made 23 saves on 24 shots to improve his record to six wins and five losses.

Tonight’s Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award Winner is #31 Elliott Marshall!

ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/9RruxaL2BI — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 26, 2019

Amsler finished with a goal and an assist, Jayden Genbert had two assists, and Jarod McKay also scored.

In the third period there was what Flames GM Derek Bedard termed “a cheap, blind-side hit on (Nate) Castonguay” which resulted in a melee. Team captain Trevor Townsend got an instigator penalty to go with a five-minute major and a game misconduct for fighting.

“He was standing up for a teammate, and you always want to see that,” said Bedard.

Abbotsford’s Jared Pitkethly got a match penalty for charging on the play, and Flame Samuel Rose rang up 14 penalty minutes in the fracas.

Bedard said he’s happy to take three of four possible points in the games, despite some sloppy play in Aldergrove. Turnovers and bad line changes gave away three goals in that contest, but the Flames managed the puck well in Friday night’s win, said the GM.

Against the Kodiaks, Eric Bourhill had a goal and an assist, and other scorers were Matthew Tyszka, Townsend and Jordan Kujala.

A Kodiak from Maple Ridge, Brayden Szabados, scored twice against his hometown club. The 20-year-old is off to a good start this season, with 10 points in 13 games.

The Flames are in the middle of the standings in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with 19 points in 15 games, but top the Harold Brittain Conference.

• The Flames announced the signing of forward Jacob Fraser of Cloverdale. He played for Shawnigan Lake Midget Prep, and had a big season last year when he scored 27 goals and put up 55 points in just 35 games. Fraser also played five games in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles last season, and was in Junior A camps to start this year. Bedard said he’s getting up to game speed.

“He’s going to be a pretty impactful player for us moving forward,” predicted Bedard. “He’s a good two-way forward, who has good offensive instincts.”

The Flames will next play on Oct. 27 against the Grandview Steelers at Burnaby Winter Club. Their next home game will be Friday, Nov. 1 when they take on the Delta Ice Hawks at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

