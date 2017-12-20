Five Star Rebels loving Civic

The Five Star Awards Rebels are in no hurry to see Civic Arena demolished.

The 7-4-1 Rebels, who are coached by Dave Grevatt, rattled off three weekend wins in North Okanagan Bantam Super Hockey League play at Civic.

On Friday, the Rebels bombed the Winfield Bruins 13-4. Centermen Cole Grevatt (4+2) and Dylan Wapple (5A) were the offensive catalysts. Ephren Potter-Cramer notched a hat trick, while Dawson Twamley and Connor Cecchini each struck for a pair. Kayden Bowering and Tyler Kruysifix produced singles. Bailey Alexis made the sweetest dish of the night, as she carried the puck in from center, pump-faked the goalie, and fed Grevatt for a tap-in.

On Saturday the Rebels outdueled Salmon Arm Brad’s No Frills 7-2 with Potter-Cramer pulling off another hat trick. Grevatt and Quinn Soon both garnered 2+2, while Cecchini and Bowering bagged one apiece.

Playing air-tight team defence, the Rebels blanked the North Okanagan Knights 2-0 on Sunday.

Owen Swiscoski and Nik Maric brought steely resolve to the Rebel blueline, while Jakob Aeichele and CJ Maleniza shared the shutout, each turning away 15 shots. Twamley fired the winning goal in the middle of the second. Right off the bench, he picked up Potter-Cramer’s clearance, broke in alone, and sniped glove side. Minutes later, Soon and Twamley combined to put Wapple in the clear, and he rang up the insurance goal with a slick move to the backhand.

Meanwhile, the Talon Benefits Eagles lost 6-2 to Summerland #1 in Sunday’s semifinals of the Summerland Invitational Midget Rec Tournament.

Jaxxon Collard and Sapion Joe scored for the Eagles, who only had a 10-player roster.

Reid Lawrence and Joe each dialed deuces as the Talon crew outlasted Summerland #2 7-5, singles going to Collard, Zach Laranjo and Jaycen Lambert.

The Eagles tied West Kelowna Warriors 3-3 with Collard (2) and Joe handling the offence and upended Winfield Bruins 4-3 on snipes by Lambert, Lawrence, Collard and Hayden Vardon.

The Vernon Nedco Lakers went 2-2 at the Penticton Midget Rec Hockey Tournament last weekend.

Darren Zupp’s Lakers lost 2-1 to Port Coquitlam in their opener with goalie Jarod Ross closing the door on a number of Grade A chances to keep Vernon in the game.

After a scoreless first period, PoCo struck first with a seeing-eye shot top shelf. Chris Aldrich of the Lakers won an offensive zone face off, got a shot off and Noah Cooper was there to bang it home for the equalizer.

Port Coquitlam capitalized on a couple of bad bounces in the defensive zone, and netted the winner in the third. Player of the game for Vernon was Dexter Weiten.

Nedco then clipped Kamloops 4-3 in a heated and chippy game, taking a three-goal lead before the end of of the second period with goals from Noah Cooper, Kris Gibson and Mac Gilchrist on a beautiful end-to-end rush.

n With a roster depleted by injuries, illness and WHL call-ups, the Okanagan Rockets still managed three of a possible four points in their final B.C. Major Midget League games prior to the Christmas break.

With seven regulars missing on Saturday and eight on Sunday, the Rockets picked up a win and a tie on the road against the South Island Royals.

Alex Jansen, making his first major midget league start, stopped 22 shots for the 6-0 shutout in Saanich. Captain Mitchell Gove and Rayman Bassi scored twice each.