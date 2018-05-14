Five Raiders in all-star games

The Comox Valley Raiders youth football club is proud to announce that five members have been selected to play in this month's ABC Border Bowl game which pits all-star teams from Alberta and B.C. against one another in multiple age groups. The games will be played in Kelowna on the weekend of May 25-27 and can be viewed at www.vbnsports.com.

Two members will play in the Under 18 game. Levi Pederson has been with the Raiders for five years. He’s played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back. He hopes to play college football while working towards a degree in engineering, with the chance to play for his favourite NFL team, the 49ers.

Cedar Frank is a proud K’omoks First Nation band member who has been with the Raiders for two years playing as an offensive and defensive lineman. He spends his summers working for the Band as a Student Guardian with hopes to play football for a living or on a full time basis as a Guardian Watchman helping with the maintenance and preservation of the Band’s territorial lands and waterways, restoring natural habitats for creatures all sizes both in and out of the water.

Two others will play in the U16 game. Mark Biollo has been with the Raiders for seven years, playing as an offensive and defensive lineman. Besides his love of football, he enjoys playing the trombone and acting in the performing arts. He also maintains straight As at school and received a position on the Principal’s Honour Roll last year.

Michael Charalambidis has been a Raider for two years. He plays defensive line and linebacker. In the offseason he enjoys weightlifting and boxing. He hopes to play professional football for his favorite NFL team the Eagles.

Ashton Lepard, who recently joined the Raiders playing quarterback, running back and linebacker, will play in the U14 game. He had played two years with the Campbell River Eagles where he was coached by his step-dad Adam. He has a great passion for football that started after watching his older brother Dylan, and only increased after he became involved.

The Raiders organization is looking forward to watching these young men represent the Comox Valley and Campbell River with the hard work and determination that they have each showed throughout their time with the club. For more information about the Raiders and to sign up for this upcoming season, visit the Facebook page at Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club-Official Page. The club is looking for players 9-18 years.