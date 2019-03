Hayden Fieret and Dawson Fox of the Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team have been selected to play on the North A team at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic all-star games, April 6 at Spectrum Secondary in Victoria. Their teammate Ian Rutledge will play on the Island North B team.

Dawson Fox of Isfeld will play on the North A team at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic all-star game, April 6 in Victoria. Scott Stanfield photo

Hayden Fieret and Dawson Fox of the Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team have been selected to play on the North A team at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic all-star games, April 6 at Spectrum Secondary in Victoria. Their teammate Ian Rutledge will play on the Island North B team.

On the girls side, Yui Fujiki of Highland and Emily Lefebvre of École Au-coeur-de-l’île will play on the Island North girls team.

Grade 12 players are eligible to play in the 32nd annual tournament.