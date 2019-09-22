Five interceptions help V.I. Raiders to victory

V.I. Raiders receiver North Rainey is congratulated by teammate Alex Bonnetplume after a touchdown catch during a BCFC game against the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday on the road. (B.C. Football Conference image)

The V.I. Raiders returned to the win column with a lopsided win on the road this past weekend.

The Raiders handled the Kamloops Broncos by a 30-9 score on Saturday evening in the desert.

Nanaimo had the game in hand all the way through, leading 14-0 at half and then scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to remove any doubt.

The Raiders used a balanced attack, gaining 228 rushing yards, but scoring all three of their offensive touchdowns on passing plays.

Quarterback Jake Laberge was 11-for-18 passing for 166 yards, three TDs and one interception. He connected with North Rainey, Eli Nelms-Horton and Alex Bonnetplume on touchdown passes. Top rusher was Jason Henderson with 94 yards on 15 carries.

V.I.’s defence was led by Zach Taylor, who returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown, and Andre Gordon, who had two interceptions, one of which he picked at his own one-yard line and returned 61 yards to flip the field for his team. Blake Johnson and Parker Hamann also had interceptions for the Raiders. Noah Desjardins recovered a fumble.

GAME ON … The Raiders host the Westshore Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at Caledonia Park.

