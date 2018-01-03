Five Grizzlies named to KIJHL Top Prospects Showcase

McGarva, Cadden, Nelson, Flann and Parent to represent Okanagan Conference

Revelstoke will be well-represented at this year’s KIJHL Top Prospects League Showcase.

Four players and a coach will join the Okanagan Conference team when they take on the Kootenay Conference on Jan. 13 in Kelowna.

Revelstoke coach Ryan Parent says there’s a strong contingent of youth from the Grizzlies playing in the game.

Liam McGarva, 17, was named as one of the two goalies, while local product Matt Cadden, 16, was named as a defenceman.

Clark Nelson and Cody Flann, both 17, were named at forwards.

Parent was also named to the coaching staff.

The game, which is only in its second year sees some of the KIJHL’s top young players face off.

“[The game] helps give them a little more exposure,” says Parent.

The Grizzlies host Kelowna the night before the prospect showcase.

With the prospect showcase available on Shaw cable, Parent says there’s potential for fans to watch a ton of hockey that weekend.

www.facebook.com

twitter.com