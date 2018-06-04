Fishing’s good, despite ban

Nick Krishnan, and friends Craig and Gordon, from the Lower Mainland, had some luck while out with out with a local charter in Sooke last weekend. The trio hooked salmon and halibut. (Ron Neitsch photo)

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

Saltwater fishing in Sooke continues to be good, with large schools of spring salmon moving through the area.

New fishing regulations are in place for areas along the B.C. coast.

For the Sooke area, the slot size retention regulation of wild spring salmon is between 45 and 67 centimetres, and hatchery springs any size over 45 cm, will remain in place until June 18.

New regulations implemented June 1 to Sept.30 include a fin-fish closure From Otter Point to East Point, near Port Renfrew. This means no recreational fishing of any kind in this area.

Sooke still has some great spots open to fish for both salmon and halibut this season, many only five or ten minutes from the dock.

Please be sure to check the regulations before going fishing, online at www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca or visit your local bait and tackle shop or marina, most of which post the regulations.

•••

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.