FISHING ADVENTURES: Summer fishing has finally arrived

Summertime fishing is finally here, and so is the excitement of trolling up a good hard fighting salmon.

The last week on Sooke waters has been a lot of fun with bigger chinook salmon coming through in good numbers.

These fish are being trolled up shallower, some boaters are reporting 45 to 65 ft. on the downriggers in the shallower depths, and 85 or 95 ft. when fishing deeper.

Now is the time to lengthen your leaders and clip your flasher and lure farther (20 to 30ft) behind the boat.

Halibut fishing reports have slowed down with there now being alot of spiny dogfish sharks around which eat the halibut bait.

Crabbing has picked back up again with lots of nice large male Dungeness crab in the harbour.

Sooke saltwater fishing is open from Otter Point East to Victoria.

Please check the current regulations before heading out on the water by going to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans website at www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca or speak with your local tackle provider.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures in Sooke