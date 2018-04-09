FISHING ADVENTURES: Spring salmon find fisher’s hook

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

April has brought some warmer weather into the Strait of Juan de Fuca – and larger Spring salmon.

There have been some great catches of eight to 15-poubd spring/chinook salmonout front of the Sooke harbour mouth and at Otter Point.

Trolling in 130 to 150 feet of water with the gear down at 120 to 135 feet has been working well locating these larger chinooks.

Remember that wild spring salmon over 67 centimetres in length must be released at this time. Hatchery chinooks over 67 cm can be retained. Please check the regulations before heading out.

Halibut fishing continues to be spotty, with some catches coming from spots out front of Sooke harbour and west of Otter Point.

New regulations limiting halibut length to a 115 cm maximum are in effect. Halibut limits remain the same at one per licensed person per day, six halibut in a season.

Two halibut derbies coming up soon; Island Outfitters Just for the Halibut Derby on April 21 and 22 and the Sooke Saltwater Series Halibut Derby on May 5 and 6.

•••

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.