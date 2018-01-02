FISHING ADVENTURES: Sooke Boxing Day Derby a success

We are wrapping up the 2017 portion of the winter chinook fishing in Sooke, and it has turned out great.

Some larger salmon have been seen this past month in Sooke waters. The Harbour mouth, Bluffs and west to Otter Point have been especially consistent.

We have often been finding the larger springs on the bottom, but not always near structure.

Green, black and white, and glow and white colours of anchovy, hootchy, and spoons have been working very well tied with a short of two to three ft. Leader run 10 to 12 ft. behind the downrigger ball.

Bright glow flashers also work very well in the current low light conditions.

The Sooke Boxing Day Derby presented by the Sooke Saltwater Series again fortunately had low winds and no rain, allowing many of the 140 ticket holders to venture out in to the Strait for a day of salmon fishing to support local salmon enhancement efforts and the Sooke Food Bank.

The winning salmon at 15.32 lbs was caught and donated by Emma Woodley, netting her the $3000.00 first place prize.

Fillets were also donated by fishers who received an extra draw ticket for more derby prizes. Usually 100 to 150lbs of the winter chinook fillets are collected for the Food Bank.

The Saltwater Series will hold an award ceremony crowning Sooke’s top fisher for the 2017 season on January 13th at Buffy’s Pub beginning at 5pm. Everyone is welcome to come out and see what the series is all about.