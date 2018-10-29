FISHING ADVENTURES: Fishing shifts gears to winter chinook

Young Marco and his gandpa Julian took a charter out of Sooke last week, catching Alaskan black cod. (Ron Neitsch photo)

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

Sooke saltwater fishing has slowed down and shifted gears from the big chinook and coho salmon of the summer season to the smaller winter chinook and halibut.

Winter chinook salmon are usually found near the Sooke harbour mouth in 120 to 160 feet of water trolling anchovy, spoons or hootchies.

Halibut in Sooke are most often caught by anchoring the boat deeper in 180 to 350 feet of water presenting herring, mackeral, octopus or squid on a spreader bar system.

A new development in our area has been the unexpected showing of Alaskan black cod, also known as sable fish. Anglers have been catching these tasty cod while out halibut fishing for a few weeks now, and in our area licensed anglers are allowed four of these Cod per person.

There is no way of knowing how long these fish will be in the area.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.