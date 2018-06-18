FISHING ADVENTURES: Big fish biting in local waters

Ron Neitsch | Contributed

A very exciting June so far on the Sooke saltwater fishing scene.

Of course, Otter Point to Port Renfrew being closed has gained some unwanted poor publicity for our region, affecting some tour operators in the area.

The great news is that Sooke waters are open from Otter Point east including salmon fishing hot spots like Trailer Park, Sooke harbour mouth, Sooke Bluffs, Possession Point, Secretary Island, Trap Shack and Beechy Head. All of these areas are now producing large spring or chinook salmon both hatchery and wild, while trolling or jigging.

Rock and ling cod are open for retention as well, and are well worth filleting back at the dock.

Crab fishing in the harbour remains good with lots of large male Dungeness Crabs.

On a couple of other positive notes, the south resident killer whales and lots of herring both on the surface and on our depth sounders have been seen in Sooke in the last week.

These are healthy indicators that there is food for the Chinook and the whales in the area.

•••

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.