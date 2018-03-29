Fish and Game Club in Barriere fills up their guests at annual banquet

The North Thompson Fish and Game Club Society held their annual dinner and dance last weekend at the Lions Hall in Barriere with approximately 100 people in attendance.
“It was a fantastic meal,” tells member and co-organizer Bryan Smith, “Thanks to organizers Kathy Campbell, Dave Kauss and our great Chef Bob Sorenson everyone enjoyed a tremendous meal, and then dancing to the music of Amanda Harris.”
Smith also reported the silent auction held during the event was a good fundriaser for the organization and the club really appreciated all of the donations made by community members and businesses to this event.