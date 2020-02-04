Soleil Patterson, Red Mountain, winner of the Women's Downhill. Malcolm Carmichael photo

FIS racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.

The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.

READ: Lots of ski racing coming up in Kimberley

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Island Bantam Eagles handle Powell River Kings, earn home ice advantage
Next story
Grizzlies two of three KIJHL stars of the week

Just Posted

Most Read