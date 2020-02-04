FIS racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.

Soleil Patterson, Red Mountain, winner of the Women's Downhill. Malcolm Carmichael photo

The FIS U18 Speed Camp and Races are underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort this week.

READ: Lots of ski racing coming up in Kimberley

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter