First-time basketball tournament in Keremeos on Aug. 24 aims to bring community together

The Similkameen Big 3 Basketball Tournament is scheduled to take place next Saturday, Aug. 24 in Keremeos. Registration deadline is is Aug. 21. (file photo)

A basketball tournament is taking place in Keremeos on Aug. 24, with the goal of bringing community members together in the Similkameen.

The Similkameen Big 3 Basketball Tournament is scheduled for next Saturday at the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School gym from noon to 8 p.m.

“It’s for people from different age groups, different skill levels and different backgrounds,” said organizer Shannon Eriksen, a summer student and recreation program leader with Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“Hopefully, it will be a good family event and it is open to a wide range of ages. Anyone who wants to come play competitive basketball should come out.”

Eriksen said the deadline to register from the first-time event is Aug. 21. It is open to basketball players who are 14 years old or older.

Local businesses have also stepped up to sponsor the tournament.

Bears Fruit Stand will be providing drinks and snacks. The newly opened restaurant in Cawston, Row Fourteen, is donating a $100 gift certificate to the tournament winner. Keremeos Pharmasave and Dr. Harold Potash Dentistry have pitched in to pay for t-shirts getting made for the event.

Eriksen said the community-building aspect of sports is something that he loves and feels is important.

“It has that potential to bring together people and connect those who wouldn’t normally be very connected,” he said.

“The competitiveness and the ambition to win in sports is great and I am one-hundred per cent behind that, but the more important element is community gathering and making bonds and meeting friends and people you haven’t talked to for a while.”

To register, email seriksen@rdos.bc.ca. You can also call or text at 250-460-1841.

