First Snuneymuxw Fight Night to be held at community gym

The Snuneymuxw gym is getting its first-ever fight night and a meaningful main event.

Eli Wyse is headlining the Snuneymuxw Fight Night 1 card on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Snuneymuxw community gym on Totem Road.

The event, sanctioned by Boxing B.C., is expected to feature 10-11 bouts including Eli Wyse of Nanaimo versus Shawn Archer of Quesnel.

Wyse has had big bouts before – he’s a B.C. Golden Gloves champ – but this weekend will be special as he says he’s representing his family, his boxing club and his nation.

“This will be the first event that I’m the main event for and it’s in my nation and that’s huge for me,” said Wyse. “It’s going to open the door to any other youths that think about boxing. If they do strive and work hard enough, they’ll be able to do a main event or an event on our reserve.”

Bob Pegues, a Nanaimo boxing coach who is helping to organize the event, said the main event should be a good matchup. He said it was important to find the right opponent for Wyse, and Archer, who is on the cusp of turning pro, was game.

“He’s a tough guy, there’s no other way to say it,” said Pegues. “He’s never been a real finesse boxer, but he’s tough, so he’s the perfect opponent for Eli who’s also very tough.”

Pegues said Wyse hits hard to the body, is very crafty in the ring and has great instincts for the sport.

Wyse, who trains with LeStage Boxing in Parksville, said his whole camp has gone great, as he’s on pace with his weight and has stayed injury-free.

“With me it’s just staying calm, staying chill in there and out-boxing him, out-smarting him, because at the end of the day, this isn’t a fight, this is a boxing match,” Wyse said. “That is what I do. I’m the B.C. champ … I’ll beat him; I’ll put him away.”

Asked if there was pressure headlining a card on Snuneymuxw territory, Wyse said all the pressure comes at the start of camp – the idea is that process of training puts a boxer in position to be ready for a bout, so he can be relaxed and have fun.

“I know what I can do. I know what my worth is,” Wyse said. “You’ve just got to let it ride.”

The card will also include female and youth boxers. Doors open at 5 p.m. and action is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. sharp. Tickets are $20. The event is on pace to be sold-out, but some tickets are still available at the Snuneymuxw gym. For information, call 250-741-0158 or e-mail gym@snuneymuxw.ca.

