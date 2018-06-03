JP Kealy. File photo

First road trip frustrating for Thunder

Senior A lacrosse squad travelled to Coquitlam

The first road trip of the WLA Lacrosse season for the Langley Thunder did not go the way the team would have liked.

Despite three goals and six points from JP Kealey, the Thunder suffered their second straight defeat.

The senior A lacrosse squad travelled to Coquitlam, losing 10-8 to the host Adanacs at the Poirier Sports Complex on Saturday night. Both teams now sport 1-2 records.

The Thunder were up 2-1 after 20 minutes but Coquitlam fired home seven goals in the middle frame and Langley was unable to recover.

In addition to Kealey’s big game, Tyler Pace (two goals, one assist) and James Rahe (one goal, two assists) both had three-point games. Andrew Garrant and Aidan Milburn rounded out the scoring while Connor Robinson and Cole Shafter had a pair of assist apiece.

Brodie MacDonald made 41 saves in the loss.

Matt Delmonico (three goals, three assists) and Dean Fairall (two goals, two assists) led Coquitlam.

The Thunder are back in action on Wednesday (June 6) as they host the Victoria Shamrocks at the Langley Events Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

