First place up for grabs tonight at The Cam in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Flames play for a share of first place on Friday night.

The Ridge Meadows Flames offence broke out again, in a 5-1 win over the Richmond Sockeyes on Thursday night.

That improves their record in the Pacific Junior Hockey League to a second-place 8-3, and they could move into a first-place tie with the Langley Trappers (9-2) tonight. The two top teams on the Junior B circuit meet Friday at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Goaltender Cam Connelly made 25 saves on 26 shots to backstop Thursday’s victory, and improve his season record to five wins and two losses.

Flames win 5-1!

ðŸš¨’s – Amsler, Leitch, Foster, Kujala, Smail

#88 – Gavin Bains wins the Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award!

ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/BBPZnSb7jT — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) October 15, 2021

The Flames, the league’s highest-scoring team, had five goals from five different scorers. The player of the game was rookie forward Jack Foster, who had a goal and an assist. The former Ridge Meadows Rustler and Vancouver NE Chief now has three poinits in his first two games in Junior B. Foster is an affiliate player with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles.

Zack Lagrange had two assists, and Dylan Smail, Adam Leitch, Nicholas Amsler and Jordan Kujala also scored.

Is there more to the story? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News