First outdoor shoot of the season on the books

Quesnel shooters aim for Team B.C. at 720 event at Pioneer Park

Cathy Schaefer of Quesnel removes her arrows during the Qualifying 720 Round April 28 at Pioneer Park. Lindsay Chung photo

The Quesnel River Archers hosted a Qualifying 720 Round on Sunday (April 28) at Pioneer Park.

Shooters from Prince George and Williams Lake joined the Quesnel archers for the first outdoor 720 shoot of the season.

Kelly Murray from Quesnel, who competed in the Junior Women’s Recurve category, says the shoot had its quirks but was still a good start to the season.

“It wasn’t the nicest of days,” she says. “We had a little rain and some wind.”

She did say the ground at Pioneer Park held up quite well despite the snow on Saturday.

“It wasn’t super soft and was quite firm to shoot on.”

She adds there were some challenge for her personally, however. The indoor provincial championships were held shortly before the meet, so she went from shooting at a distance of 18m indoors to shooting from 70m away outdoors.

“It’s a lot longer of a distance, so any mistakes that one would make at 18m aren’t as bad as they would be at 70m.”

She says she shot decently regardless.

“I actually did quite well,” she says. “This weekend’s scores were higher than last years.”

Club members are all building up to the Canada Cup in Maple Ridge at the end of May (18-20), so all the shoots they can get in beforehand are important.

Next up they will travel to Williams Lake for another 720 on May 11.

RESULTS

Name – Category – Distance – Final Score

Kelly Murray – Junior Women Recurve – 70m – 458

Liam Bennet – Cub Men Recurve – 591

Cathy Shaefer – Master Women Recurve – 60m – 271

Bob Thurow – Men Compound – 50m – 587

Emerie Watson -Junior Women Recurve – 50m – 649

Liam Inscho -Cadet Men Compound – 50m – 515

Ty Waterhouse -Cub Men Compound – 50m – 643

Joelle Thurow -Cub Women Compound – 50m – 639

Brett Inscho – Pre-Cub Men Compound – 50m – 290

Nicholas Inscho – Cub Men Barebow – 310

