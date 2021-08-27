First meeting of Lake Cowichan Kraken and Islanders cancelled

The VIJHL’s Lake Cowichan Kraken vs. Kerry Park Islanders’ game has been cancelled tonight.

The VIJHL’s Kerry Park Islanders’ set of three exhibition games against the Lake Cowichan Kraken has been cancelled this weekend.

According to Kraken spokesperson Nick Taylor, it was Kerry Park that pulled out of the contest, set to take place in Lake Cowichan.

“We are still gearing up for our next Exhibition Game on Sept. 3rd against the Naniamo Buccaneers and hope to see you all there,” Taylor said.

SEE RELATED: Kerry Park and Lake Cowichan to meet 3 times in VIJHL exhibition

READ MORE: Kerry Park and Lake Cowichan to clash twice during VIJHL season

A spokesperson from the Islanders said it was a lack of players that is keeping the game from happening.

“A lot of players are still out of town.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League ponders vaccine mandate

sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen