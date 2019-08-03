First invitational a success for Cowichan Lake Pickleball Club

Cowichan Lake Pickleball Club members Nancy Nelles and Igor Diktlich compete in mixed doubles at last weekend’s Invitational Tournament. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The first Cowichan Lake Pickleball Club’s invitational tournament last weekend was a huge success.

Competitors, spectators and organizers were all delighted with the way the tournament at the courts in Lake Cowichan played out, and plans are already underway for next year.

“Thanks to many willing volunteers and great community sponsors, everything ran without a hitch,” club spokesperson Bee Greenway said. “For a new club, this group surely knows how to put on an event.”

Cowichan Lake Pickleball Club president Dennis Peters and tournament coordinator Tom Nannery received plenty of gratitude for their efforts.

The club created the invitational tournament after the success of the Island championship that it hosted at the new pickleball courts last August. Competitors from all over Vancouver Island returned to Lake Cowichan for high-calibre play in six events: ladies’ and men’s singles, ladies’ and mens’ doubles and mixed doubles. Registration was brisk, and most events were filled quickly.

Three local teams made the top three in doubles events: Evelyn Kaatz and Bob Hotte finished first in mixed doubles B, Paul Bland and Andy Daniel placed second in men’s doubles A, and Bob Fish and Marilyn Moen placed third in mixed doubles A.

A new trophy in memory of club member Brent Harrison for outstanding sportsmanship was presented by the Harrison family to Becca Stuve.