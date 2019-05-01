First hike of the season for Barriere Outdoor Club

The Barriere Outdoor Club and their canine companions recently enjoyed their first hike of the season up Armour Mountain in Barriere.

The club’s Hike Coordinator, Zelda Copley, led the group of 10 to the top of this steep hill to take in the splendid views of the Barriere Valley on one side of the mountain and the Dixon Valley on the other side.

Copley says she already has a number of other hikes planned for the summer season.

If anyone would like to join in these hikes and other outdoor events, and would like to become a Barriere Outdoor Club member please contact Judy Davis at 250-672-5275, or Mary MacLennan at 250-672-5802 for more information.