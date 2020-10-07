First Grizzlies game coming up Nov. 14

Revelstoke Grizzlies players are arriving this week with their first game of the season now scheduled for Nov. 14.

Last season was cut short in round two of the playoffs due to the pandemic and the start of this season was delayed.

The Grizzlies will play 30 games in the regular season, with the first 12 games of the season against the Sicamous Eagles and the Golden Rockets in a newly developed cohort schedule. The system was designed to minimize exposure between teams in the league to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After a two week break in December, the teams will play a in a different cohort. The regular season runs to Feb. 27 and the playoffs will begin in March.

READ MORE: Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies need homes for players

The games will stream live on HockeyTV. At the moment no fans will be allowed in the arena during the games.

Find the full schedule at kijhl.ca.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review