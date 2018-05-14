First ever Regional Motocross race hosted at the Revelstoke track

The high-pitched mechanical whine of dirt bikes filled the hills north of Revelstoke this weekend as the first Regional Motocross Race took place at the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Track.

Young riders between four and eight punch out of the starting gates in their second 50cc race of the weekend on Sunday, May 13. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

The two-day event, which saw racers as young as four-years-old rip around the track on specialized bikes, was hosted by MCQMX and the Revy Riders Dirtbike Club and was the first time a regional event has been held at the track.

Stuart McQueen, President of MCQMX, says this weekends races acted as a test run for larger future dirt bike events.

“This has been a long time coming for Revelstoke” says McQueen of hosting regional racing action. “We’ve really put a lot of time in the last two years with the addition of the Snow Bike National in the winter months into improving the track. And we’re getting it to a place where it sort of falls into that category of tracks that we can hold those bigger races at.”

Fifteen races consisting of two rounds each were held for riders of differing ages and expertise over the two days at the track.

Racers flocked to the event from across Western Canada and were greeted by high temperatures across the two days, making for a perfect weekend.

In total, 22 categories of riders competed, from the youngest class of four-to-six year olds on 50cc bikes, to racers in the 40 plus category.

The top three in each class over the two days earned themselves a spot atop the wood-stump podiums on Sunday afternoon as the event came to a close.

The event acts as a precursor to the Western Canada Amateur National competition, which will be held July 5-8 at the Revy Riders Dirt Bike Track.

