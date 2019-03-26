First derby, then party

Get ready for some intense roller derby action! The season kicks off at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds on March 30. (Citizen file)

It’ll be first business, then pleasure on March 30 at the Cowichan Exhibition Grounds.

Cowichan’s Brass Knuckle Derby Dames play host to the Rink Minx Roller Girls from Campbell River in their season opening roller derby bout.

After some fierce competition, the Dames are hosting a disco roller skating after party.

“We’ve got Roller Skate Victoria bringing a truck load of rental roller skates to have a roller disco after party so everyone can get their skate on,” said Derby Dames assistant captain Stephanie (She Wrecks) Farrow.

While the game is family friendly, the after party is 19+.

Small Block Brewery is hosting the beer garden while Taco Revolution and Island Mini Donuts food trucks will be there for snacks all night in addition to the standard concession fare of hot dogs and such.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. bout, which should end by 8:30 p.m. The party will follow.

Tickets are $5 for the game, $5 for the after party and $10 for roller skate rentals.