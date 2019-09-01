Al Fleck and Lora-Lee Murray shoot at the Pioneer Park range. Ronan O’Doherty photo

Fire away at archery open house

Quensel River Archers open targets to public for Sept. 8 shoot at Pioneer Park

The Quesnel River Archers are opening up their targets to other potential champion shooters at an open house ontheir grounds at Pioneer Park next Sunday (Sept. 8).

The club, which has had many successful archers at the provincial and national level this year, is hosting neighbours, friends and family in an attempt to bolster the Archers’ ranks.

“We want to promote the sport and maybe gain some membership for ourselves,” says club president Spencer Gamache. “I know I run into people all the time that want to try it, so we thought this would be a good idea.”

Compound and recurve bows will be available to first-timers to try out, and the club’s coaches will also be on hand to give some tips on aiming and firing.

There will be paper targets as well as foam 3D targets, so all aspects of the sport will be covered.

To sweeten the pot, a barbecue lunch will be provided at no cost.

For those interested in joining or renewing their memberships, the club will have someone available to collect membership fees and registration forvms.

