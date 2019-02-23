Finals set for senior curling championship

Bill van Yzerloo and Lisa Deputan teams win bronze, Craig and Cowan rinks headed to the finals

Teams Deputan and van Yzerloo won the bronze medal at the 2019 BC Senior Curling Championships. From left: lead Donna Maitland, second Crystal Murray, third Pam Cuthbert, and skip Lisa Deputan. Men's team, skip Bill van Yzerloo, third Myron Nichol, second Alex Coutts, and lead Richard Faunt. Jim Bailey photos.

Finals are set for the 2019 Senior Curling Championships.

The Trail Curling Club played host to the Men’s and Women’s semifinals on Saturday with Nainamo’s Wes Craig and Team Shiella Cowan from Royal City/Delta Thistle moving on to their respective BC championship final.

The Men’s semifinal needed extra ends after the Castlegar/Trail rink skipped by Bill van Yzerloo with Myron Nichol third, Alex Coutts second, and Richard Faunt lead, battled back from a 5-3 deficit to score one in the seventh and a steal in eight to force the extra frame.

But the Craig foursome, with the hammer, scored one in the ninth end for the 6-5 victory. The win sets up a rematch of the 2018 Men’s final with Craig Lepine, who finished first in the round robin and earned the berth to the final.

On the women’s side, Team Cowan defeated Chilliwack’s Lisa Deputan 6-3 to advance to the final where the team will face the undefeated Marilou Richter team from Penticton/Kelowna.

Both the van Yzerloo and Deputan teams were awarded the bronze medal after the games.

The finals go at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Trail Curling Club.