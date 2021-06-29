Final week to buy Vernon Funtastic raffle tickets

No softball, no music, but you can still win with the Funtastic Slo Pitch and A&W Music Festival.

On the week that would normally find Vernon’s Funtastic army camp site in full set-up mode, the festival is again quiet this year due to COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing happening.

In order to continue on with the Funtastic Community Grant program, where the society returns funds to local sporting associations, the board of directors have been selling raffle tickets and running an online auction to raise the funds needed.

This week is the final opportunity to purchase your raffle ticket and make your online silent auction bid.

The raffle tickets can be purchased from any director, on the Funtastic website funtasticsports.ca/raffle-tickets/ or by calling the Funtastic office at 250-558-7756.

The draw are for two e-bikes, a stay and play package at Predator Ridge, two kayaks and a gift certificate from National Slo-pitch Association.

The sponsorship support Funtastic continues to receive enabled the board to run an online silent auction on Facebook. facebook.com/events/315327393304391/?active_tab=discussion

There will be an opportunity to view the silent auction items and purchase raffle tickets on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3, from 12-7 p.m. both days at the Funtastic office at the DND grounds.

The draws for both events will be made the evening of July 3 at the DND grounds.

“The Funtastic board, like so many organizations and businesses have had to think outside the box to accomplish their goals. One of our goals is our Community Grant Program,” said president Darcy Sochan. “We know numerous sports groups have been affected by the pandemic and we want to assist them so they can continue on in the near future and for years to come. We are asking for your support, so we can assist others with their programs in building a better community through sport”

The Community Grant Program began in 2009 and offers local non-profit sports organizations to apply for grants up to $30,000 to assist with their organizations. The amount for 2021 will be determined by the number of raffle tickets sold.

Additional grant information and ticket sales are also available by emailing office@funtastic.org or calling 250-558-7756.

Teams can sign up starting July 3 at 12 p.m. at funtasticsports.ca for what organizers say is going to be a spectacular Funtastic 2022. For more information contact the Funtastic office at 250-558-7756 or office@funtastic.org.

